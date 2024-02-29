As runners pray for Oak Flat, the mine's opponents and supporters wait for court decision

SUPERIOR — Carlos Nosie sunned himself in a camp chair as he watched a group of young runners converge on Oak Flat to pray for the site to be spared from obliteration by a copper mining operation.

"I can feel the prayers here today," said Nosie, who drove from his home in Los Angeles for the 10th Annual Oak Flat Sacred Run near Superior. He's the older brother of Wendsler Nosie, head of the grassroots group Apache Stronghold and former San Carlos Apache chairman.

This year's run held special significance, as both mine opponents and backers await a pivotal decision from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Last March, the court heard arguments in Apache Stronghold's litigation to stop a proposed copper mine at Oak Flat, a project that would destroy one of the Apache peoples' most sacred sites.

But damp and muddy ground left over from recent rains didn't dampen the spirit at the gathering. Native people from across the West came to pray with Apache Stronghold: not only for Oak Flat, but for their own lands that are threatened by extractive industries.

Representatives from the Tohono O'odham Nation, the Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone and Hualapai tribes and the Elem Indian Colony in Northern California joined Aztec people and Apache Ga'an dancers for the run and the closing ceremonies.

While awaiting the court's ruling, Apache Stronghold and other Native protection groups haven't been idle, but proponents of the giant mine have also actively sought public and tribal support. And the U.S. Forest Service continued its efforts to consult with tribes but won't say how far along they are.

Oak Flat is at the center of a 20-plus-year battle

Oak Flat, the 2,200-acre riparian zone that is currently a campground in Tonto National Forest, has been at the center of a more than 20-year battle over religious and cultural rights, pitted against the promise of commerce and jobs. Tribes, environmentalists and recreational advocates want to stop mining company Resolution Copper and the U..S. government from completing plans to mine for copper at Oak Flat, about 60 miles east of Phoenix.

In December 2014, Congress authorized the federal government to trade Oak Flat Campground, also known by its Apache name of Chi'chil Biłdagoteel, for parcels of environmentally sensitive private land owned by Resolution, a subsidiary of British-Australian mining companies Rio Tinto and BHP.

Resolution had sought the land swap for about 10 years but had been repeatedly turned down because of sustained opposition by Native peoples and environmentalists.

To obtain the copper ore, Resolution will use a method known as block cave mining, in which tunnels are drilled beneath the ore body, then collapsed, leaving the ore to be moved to a crushing facility. Eventually, the ground will subside, leaving behind a crater about 1,000 feet deep and nearly 2 miles across.

The Forest Service published the final environmental impact statement and draft decision for the copper mine and land swap five days before the end of the Trump administration in January 2021. Apache Stronghold filed a lawsuit in January 2021 in federal court to stop the land swap citing the First Amendment's religious rights guarantee.

The San Carlos Apache Tribe and a coalition of environmentalists followed with more litigation. Those two lawsuits are on hold, pending the release of a new environmental impact statement.

On March 1, 2021, the Forest Service withdrew the statement and said it would reinitiate consultations with tribes.

Appeals court: Judges weigh religious rights issues in a hearing over proposed Resolution copper mine

Resolution says its a 'safe operation and community partner'

Resolution Copper has continued to engage with local communities, and recently signed a three-year multimillion-dollar regional economic development agreement with the town of Superior.

"It's all about workforce development, community empowerment and providing direct benefits to the residents," said Vicky Peacey, president and general manager of Resolution Copper.

Peacey said she's proud of her staff's achievements in safety and ongoing work to build partnerships with communities throughout the Copper Triangle. The mine earned a safety award from the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration for about 111,000 hours worked without a lost workday injury.

The economic development program, housed in the old Superior High School, embarked on its first workforce venture, a welding training program. It's the first piece in a larger initiative.

"Getting local people trained up to take the energy transition jobs of the future is a priority," Peacey said.

Resolution's apprenticeship program is also in full swing, training local residents to take on mining jobs, which have grown more technical in nature than the old image of men swinging pickaxes in sweaty, sometimes rickety mine shafts. Resolution's Flat operation employs more than 300 people.

The mine also sponsors community events and programs such as the Native American Basketball Invitational, a college and career fair at San Carlos High School and a partnership with the George Belvado Jr. Memorial Sports Foundation in San Carlos to provide kids with scholarships and sports venues.

The Emory oak restoration imitative to preserve groves in the region recently marked its fifth anniversary, Peacey said. The program in collaboration with Apache tribes, the Forest Service and Northern Arizona University has identified priority oak groves to steward. The acorns produced by the oaks are an important food source for tribes throughout central and southern Arizona.

Resolution is also working to preserve and nurture other plants culturally important to tribes as well as caring for seeps, springs and waterways on properties the mine owns as wall as preserving ancestral sites. Tribal monitors work to protect lands with key cultural resources and hopefully, prevent looting.

Resolution was granted permission to join the Apache Stronghold lawsuit as a defendant in 2023.

Muddy ground doesn't stop land defenders

Recent rains turned much of the Oak Flat campground area into a "mud flat." Kids played in the water that meandered down to the natural pool at the riparian zone's lowest point. The Emory oaks that had been drying out as Resolution dewaters the underground shafts were reviving, their leaves fleshing out and appearing healthier as water seeped into the ground.

Native people and their allies didn't let the standing water and mud puddles stop them from gathering and sharing stories, concerns and prayers over the health of their lands and sacred sites.

"We have our own issues with mines," said Matonth Brown, who has Pomo and Apache heritage and is an Elem Indian Colony member. The Scottsdale resident's daughter had her Sunrise Dance at Oak Flat, and he and his family honor both Pomo and Apache culture.

His community's border is just 75 feet from the now-closed Sulphur Mine, a Superfund site in Lake County, California, that has contaminated Clear Lake and tribal lands with mercury and other toxic materials. After decades of asking, Brown said, the Environmental Protection Agency has finally begun the latest of eight cleanup projects. The latest cleanup is expected to take up to 20 years.

The health effects of living next door to a Superfund site have taken a toll, Brown said.

"We still can't go in the water or eat the fish from Clear Lake," he said. Also, foundations for homes were built with mine tailings, which exposed people to toxic levels of mercury and other toxic substances.

Brown's father and his six siblings used to swim in the lake. Now only one of them is still alive.

"They all died of cancer," he said.

After he learned that Resolution was a NABI sponsor, Brown stepped away from attending or sending his kids to play, saying it would be hypocritical to participate when he's opposed to the mine.

Mine debate: Arizona needs mining, GOP lawmakers say, as Apache runners protest Oak Flat copper plan

Open, closed meetings with key officials look to sway opinions

While waiting for a court decision, both sides in the struggle have hosted officials and policymakers. Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., visited Resolution Copper in 2023 and toured the mine, after which he issued an endorsement for the mine to move forward. Crane also reiterated his support for "clean and safe" mining during a special congressional hearing hosted by Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz. in 2023.

Resolution also hosted Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes on a mine tour in October, which also included a ride down the 7,000-foot main shaft.

The San Carlos Apache Tribe has hosted several officials, including key Forest Service leadership, on tours of Oak Flat. Many of these meetings have been closed to media and the public.

The U.S. Forest Service said that government-to-government consultation with tribes is "ongoing" with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary's office. However, no timeline was given as to when the consultations would end.

Sacred spaces: Indigenous people find legal, cultural barriers to protect sacred spaces off tribal lands

Apache Stronghold stands firm, continues to fight

Wendsler Nosie said preserving religious freedom for all people was one reason Apache Stronghold, the runners, the visiting tribes and land protectors from across the West had engaged in the decades-long battle to preserve Oak Flat.

"You will all be affected because the government says you don't have a spiritual community here," he said. "No matter if the 9th Circuit goes with us or with the government, the U.S. is still in trouble because this is a religious case."

In observing recent policies and statements about where renewable energy projects and the metals needed to build them will be built, Nosie said "our leaders have determined that the West is going to become a wasteland in 50 years because they're going to pull copper, lithium and gold from the land."

Carlos Nosie said what was on the mind of all the people who came to Oak Flat that day: "Nothing else will get us out of this but prayer."

Debra Krol reports on Indigenous communities at the confluence of climate, culture and commerce in Arizona and the Intermountain West. Reach Krol at debra.krol@azcentral.com. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @debkrol.

Coverage of Indigenous issues at the intersection of climate, culture and commerce is supported by the Catena Foundation.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: All eyes are on 9th Circuit Court as runners pray for Oak Flat