Runners raise money to defeat ALS
The Annual RDC Marathon included a half marathon, 10k, and 5k races.
Christian McCaffrey tied a record that's stood for nearly 60 years.
Follow all the early window action with Yahoo Sports.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
Matthew Stafford was replaced by Brett Rypien near the end of the third quarter on Sunday in Dallas
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Jordan Belfort, known for his best-selling book, "The Wolf of Wall Street," shares some simple investing advice to build a large retirement nest egg.
The second-year cornernack is on pace to set the single-season record for interceptions returned for touchdowns.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to the tight confines of Martinsville to whittle the playoff field from eight to four Sunday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Rams at Cowboys game.
Colorado just could not handle the physicality of No. 23 UCLA.
Gabriel Moreno struck first with a solo home run in the fourth. The Diamondbacks kept adding on from there.
Shilo Sanders, the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, delivered a huge hit after a reception by UCLA’s Carsen Ryan late in the second quarter.
Oregon kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive with a big road win over Utah.
The final play of the first half of USC's game vs. Cal came right before the third quarter started.
This spooky season, why not tackle the terrifying timeline of 'The Conjuring' Universe?
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
These players offer early-season upside and can be good pickups to help your fantasy squad to the title.
The maker of the popular optimization app CCleaner has confirmed hackers stole a trove of personal information about its paid customers following a data breach in May. In an email sent to customers, Gen Digital, the multinational software company that owns CCleaner, Avast, NortonLifeLock and Avira brands, said that the hackers exploited a vulnerability in the widely used MOVEit file transfer tool, which is used by thousands of organizations, including CCleaner, to move large sets of sensitive data over the internet. The email to customers said that the hackers took names, contact information and information about the products that were purchased.
Nissan is bringing three performance-inspired concepts based on the Rogue, the Frontier, and the Sentra, respectively, to SEMA 2023.