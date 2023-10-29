Runners raise money to defeat ALS

TechCrunch

The maker of the popular optimization app CCleaner has confirmed hackers stole a trove of personal information about its paid customers following a data breach in May. In an email sent to customers, Gen Digital, the multinational software company that owns CCleaner, Avast, NortonLifeLock and Avira brands, said that the hackers exploited a vulnerability in the widely used MOVEit file transfer tool, which is used by thousands of organizations, including CCleaner, to move large sets of sensitive data over the internet. The email to customers said that the hackers took names, contact information and information about the products that were purchased.