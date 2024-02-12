Running 4 Heroes

TechCrunch

Artificial intelligence has an increasing role in the world of healthcare, and startups that bring the two worlds closer are seeing significant traction with customers and investors. In the latest development, Ambience Healthcare -- which has developed what it describes as an "operating system" for healthcare organizations to help clinicians complete the substantial administrative work required of them -- has raised $70 million to expand its business. Ambience does not disclose how many customers it has, nor how much data its platform has been used to process.