‘Running against rage’: State treasurer lays out path to governor, ahead of primary

We are just weeks away from the North Carolina governor’s primary.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell now has his sights set on a new position.

He claims to be the most conservative Republican to throw his hat into the ring and shared some tough criticism about his rival, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.

When asked about his motivations, Folwell said both humility and listening will help him lift the Republican Party.

“I’m running against rage,” Folwell said, “Now hate is on the rise. People rise to power based on spewing hate. I’m trying to lift the Republican Party, because the Republican Party that I joined nearly 50 years ago, was based on conservatism. Common sense, which is not so common anymore. Courtesy, humility, humanity, and ethics. I’m going to restore that to the Republican Party in North Carolina.”

Tune in to the Political Beat this Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on WSOC-TV as Folwell shares his plans to bring up his fellow party members and increase humility across the state.

