Running behind on holiday shopping? Snag one of these last-minute tech gifts under $50

The holidays are rapidly approaching, and if you're still on the hunt for great gadget gifts – but budgets are somewhat tighter this year – take comfort in knowing there's still some cool tech you can buy without breaking the bank.

From handy tracking devices and wireless chargers to Bluetooth earbuds and smart speakers, there are some great stocking stuff-priced tech toys worth considering. You could even score a brand-name Android phone on the cheap.

Whether you're buying for loved ones or want to treat yourself to something, the following five suggestions are $50 each or less.

Phone it in

Especially ideal as a tween's first phone, the Samsung Galaxy A03s ($50, via Tracfone, see below) features a large 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity Display (virtually edge-to-edge viewing), a side-mounted finger sensor to securely access the device, and a camera system comprised of three lenses (main, depth, and macro).

Under the hood of this 4G Android 11 smartphone is a 5,000mAh battery for up to 40 hours of talk time, an octo-core processor (2.3GHz), 32GB of storage (but expandable with up to 1TB microSD cards), and 3GB of system memory (RAM).

Tracfone says the phone must be purchased with a minimum of a 30-day pre-paid plan, starting at $15, and if you want the phone unlocked, it's at least an additional month at $15. But that's it. To sweeten the deal, Tracfone is adding a pair of wireless earbuds, upon purchase (but won't disclose the brand as it can change, says the carrier).

Lost and found

Products like Apple Airtags ($29, for iPhone owners) or Tile Pro ($25, for iPhone or Android users) can help you track your items, such as a purse, car keys, and lost luggage.

These little tags broadcast a wireless Bluetooth signal to help it be located via a companion app. When the tracker is in range of your smartphone – up to 400 feet with Tile Pro – you can make it ring loudly for you to follow the sound, and it shows you the item's last known location on a map.

Unlike Tile, AirTags also use ultra-wideband technology to lead you more precisely to it, with a directional arrow that points you to its location (and how far away it is). Plus, Apple's Find My network can help track it down, by leveraging about a billion Apple devices around the globe, it can detect signals from an AirTag and relay the location back to you.

The Anker Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Adapter can simultaneously juice up a smartphone, wireless earbuds, and smartwatch.

Power play

For under $30 – and even less by clicking to apply a 20 percent off coupon at Amazon.com, the Anker Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Adapter can simultaneously juice up a smartphone, wireless earbuds, and smartwatch. Anker says you can keep the phone in its case, too, so long as it's less than 5mm thick.

Designed for Apple devices but also works with other Xi-supported devices, such as Samsung and Pixel products, this black charging station saves space on your desk or night table.

If you want to see your phone while it's charging – perhaps for video calls – you can prop up the adjustable surface without impacting charging times. It includes a USB-A to USB-C charging cable, and removable adaptor to plug into an AC outlet.

The Champion True Wireless Earbuds ($50) from House of Marley wirelessly pairs with a nearby Bluetooth device for well-balanced music, clear podcasts, and stereo voice communication for phone calls.

Sound advice

For great-sounding and comfortable yet affordable audio, and to feel good about the materials it's made from, the Champion True Wireless Earbuds ($50) from House of Marley wirelessly pairs with a nearby Bluetooth device for well-balanced music, clear podcasts, and stereo voice communication for phone calls.

Like other House of Marley products, the earbuds were "consciously crafted" from bamboo and natural fiber and House of Marley's exclusive Regrind silicone, while the braided charging cord is made of 99 percent post-consumer recyclable polyester.

Battery life tops 8 hours between charges, or up to 28 hours total with the charging case. A "quick charge" feature provides two hours of performance with just a 15-minute charge.

Speak to me

For as low as $25 you can buy your first (or next) voice-activated smart speaker, such as the 2nd Gen Google Nest Mini or 5th Gen Amazon Echo Dot.

As you likely know, enable your device with its "wake" word – "OK Google" for Nest Mini or "Alexa" for Echo Dot -- and then ask a question or give a command. Your trusty virtual companion will answer you clearly in a friendly voice, while pulling up weather info, sports scores, your favorite music, jokes, news, recipes, games, and much more.

Just connect it to your Wi-Fi, sign into the companion app, and you're good to go. You can even make free phone calls to any North American 10-digit landline or mobile number.

Both smart speakers are available in a few different colors to match your room decor.

