Here’s who’s running in the Democratic primary for Texas Supreme Court Justice Place 6

Bonnie Lee Goldstein

Age: 62

Campaign website: justicegoldstein.com

Best way for voters to reach you. Please include contact info or link: judgebonniegoldstein@gmail.com or justicegoldstein.com

Occupation: Justice, 5th District Court of Appeals, Dallas, Texas

Education: GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY, NATIONAL LAW CENTER Washington, D.C.; J.D., 1990; Moot Court Honors; UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII – KAPIOLANI COMMUNITY COLLEGE Honolulu, Hawaii; Legal Assistant Program (Summer 1985); HOOD COLLEGE Frederick, Maryland; B.A., 1984; Hood College Scholar; Spanish Honor Society; Mortar Board; MONTGOMERY COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE Rockville, Maryland; Feb. 1980 to May 1980

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought, with years): I was elected to the 5th District Court of Appeals, in November of 2020 and have served as Justice, Place 3 since January 1, 2021, I was elected to the 44th Judicial District Court in November of 2014 and again in November of 2018. I served as the Presiding Judge of the 44th Judicial District Court from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2020. In November of 2010, I was a candidate for Justice, Place 4, Fifth District Court of Appeals, Dallas, Texas.

Please list the highlights of your civic involvement/activism: Since 2015 the majority of my civic involvement has been focused on the professional development of attorneys. I have spoken as a member of judicial panels, participated on the planning committee of State Bar CLE programs and served as a course director for State Bar CLE programs. I have highlighted a few other civic involvements prior to 2015 and a copy of my complete resume is posted on my website. I assisted the Mexican Consulate in the development of the Matricular Consular and PSAs entitled Despierta Paisano, to educate Mexican Nationals on the US legal system. Presiding Judge for the Royse City Teen Court, training juveniles under the age of 17 to be Teen Court Prosecutors and Teen Court Defense Attorneys. I participated in numerous public outreach programs promoting driving, bike and field trip safety programs, including purchasing and then donating to Royse City, the SIDNE (Simulated Impaired Driving Experience) vehicle to educate on alcohol impaired driving.

Have you ever been arrested, charged with a crime or otherwise been part of a criminal proceeding? If yes, please explain: I have never been arrested or involved in any criminal proceeding other than a traffic violation

Have you been involved in a civil lawsuit or bankruptcy proceeding? If yes, please explain: I have never declared personal or professional bankruptcy. Civil lawsuits:Two divorce proceedings, one in Maryland and one in Texas. Camp Wisdom/Cedar Ridge Joint Venture v. Ralph Roberts, et al., in the 298th Judicial District Court, Dallas County, Cause No. 03-10681 (Lawsuit for tortious interference with contract and slander of title. Plaintiffs ultimately filed a non-suit.) Destructors, Inc. v. City of Forest Hill, et al. Cause No. 352-233299-08, 352nd Judicial District Court, Tarrant County, Texas. I was sued in my capacity as City Attorney responsible for enforcement of ordinances. Other than mandamus actions, a suit under 42 USC 1983, was filed, I was never served and the matter was ultimately dismissed with prejudice, without my participation. James A. Ross v. Judge Bonnie Lee Goldstein, et al, No. 3:15CV-3350B, USDC, ND Texas.

Why are you seeking this office?: Due to the limited number of appeals heard by the higher courts it is imperative to have Justices who appreciate and understand the impact of trial court decisions and the import of appellate decisions. I have a thirty-three-year varied legal practice, that includes both civil and criminal litigation, administrative proceedings, as well as judicial experience including eleven years as a municipal judge, six years as a civil trial judge in the 44th Judicial District Court and three years as a justice on the 5th District Court of Appeals. My resume is available on my website.

What are the biggest challenges facing a Texas Supreme Court justice?: Canon 3B(2) provides that a “judge shall not be swayed by partisan interests, public clamor or fear of criticism.” The judiciary is being challenged and/or denigrated by partisanship affiliations which threaten the perceived integrity of our judicial system as well as independence of the judiciary. One of the biggest challenges facing Texas Supreme Court justices as well as all members of the judiciary, is to preserve and protect the integrity and independence of the judiciary through transparency in judgment, clarity and consistency of opinions, to safeguard the constitutional bedrock of the third branch of government.

If elected, what would your top 3 policy priorities be?: As a judge or justice I do not set policy and as a member of a higher court, I do not individually set the policy or priorities of the Court, sharing that responsibility with the other justices. Not being a current seated member of the Court, it is difficult to opine on internal operations, administrative procedures or policy priorities of the Court.

How will you measure your success as a Texas Supreme Court justice?: I will measure my success by working in collaboration with the other justices of the Court to issue opinions of importance to Texas jurisprudence, in an expeditious and timely manner.

Why should voters choose you over your opponent(s)?: As a matter of personal principle and in keeping with my judicial office, I refrain from commenting on a judicial opponent and only offer that information is available from a number of sources for all judicial candidates and a matter of public record for members of the judiciary. I stand on my background, experience and qualifications as previously mentioned and as detailed in my resume available on my website.

Joe Pool

Age: 68

Campaign website: poolforjustice.com

Best way for voters to reach you. Please include contact info or link: Joe Pool Campaign 300 Creek Road Dripping Springs Texas 78620 joepool@poolforjustice.com

Occupation: 428th Judicial District Judge for Hays County Texas

Education: UT Law School and UT Undergraduate, degree in Government

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought, with years): Yes, I ran for Supreme Court in 2012, 2014 & 2016 in the GOP Primary. I unseated a 4 term Republican District Judge in 2022 as a Democrat.

Please list the highlights of your civic involvement/activism: I sued President Donald Trump in 2017 to stop him from violating the Establishment Clause and Freedom of Religion Clauses of our U.S. Constitutions. The lawsuit concerned Congress making laws establishing The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan with $80 Billion of tax dollars per year. The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is a religious organization that requires its President to be Muslim and allows him to have four wives. I had no problem with Afghans having an Islamic Republic, I just did not want it established with our tax dollars. The First Amendment states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” I was one of the founders of the Austin Municipal Soccer League serving years on the governing Board. Before becoming a judge I would contribute 30-100 hours a year as a pro bono attorney for those who could not afford an attorney.

Have you ever been arrested, charged with a crime or otherwise been part of a criminal proceeding? If yes, please explain: No

Have you been involved in a civil lawsuit or bankruptcy proceeding? If yes, please explain: Yes, I am currently involved in a lawsuit with Pedernales Electric Cooperative Inc. concerning their failure to conduct democratic board elections. PEC contracts out online voting and ballot tabulation to out of state third party election vendors which makes it not democratically controlled with no ability to recount or securitize the votes cast.

Who are your top three campaign contributors?: Wes Pool, Richard Pool and Linda Guadarrama

Why are you seeking this office?: All judges in Texas take an oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitutions of both the United States and Texas. I support the electing of judges as the constitution of Texas mandates. The Texas Constitution in Article 1. Sec 15. mandates that the right to trial by jury shall remain inviolate. Our founding fathers had judges elected with the right to trial by jury remaining inviolate. Trial Judges by constitutional design are present in the courtroom to maintain order over the litigants and attorneys for the jury to reach a verdict. If a case is properly pled and in the right court the right to trial by jury should remain inviolate. Under 25 years of total Republican control this civil right has been severely diminished. Jurors are randomly selected, fair, and impartial. When you risk your paychecks to start your new business, increasing GDP, you do it knowing if “IT” hits the fan, 12 of your neighbors will show up and protect your property rights.

What are the biggest challenges facing a Texas Supreme Court justice?: Today the biggest challenge facing a Supreme Court Justice is whether they can serve when their oath of office has been undone by their own actions. President Donald Trump filed 67 lawsuits claiming that the 2020 Presidential election was stolen. If Trump had not filed any stolen election lawsuits then what I am about to say would not be a problem. But he did and it is. Because the 67 lawsuits reached a final verdict they are now precedent concerning the 2020 election. The Republican Party of Texas’s Platform states, “We reject the certified results of the 2020 Presidential Election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States.” Based upon the “stolen election” claims having been fully litigated and determined to be untrue, this statement in the Republican Party Platform is in conflict with the Stolen Election Precedent established. Republican Supreme Court Justices may have to recuse themselves.

If elected, what would your top 3 policy priorities be?: 1. Stopping Judicial Activism 2. Safeguarding or Restoring Civil Rights that have been diminished. 3. Safeguarding against unnecessary and sometimes racially profiled civil asset forfeitures and excessive fines or penalties.

How will you measure your success as a Texas Supreme Court justice?: Just getting elected will break the extreme grip the Republican Party of Texas has held on the decisions of the Texas Supreme Court for the last 25+ years. As I serve in office I will be a safeguard against the judicial activism that has reared its ugly head in the Supreme Court for the last 25+ years. Some would say they have been pro-business and anti-jury. I will act to stop judicial activism of any kind on the Supreme Court.

Why should voters choose you over your opponent(s)?: Voters should choose me because I am not a member of a subversive organization (see above), the Republican Incumbent is. I have complied with the Texas Ethics Commission rules, my Primary opponent has not. She failed to file an Amended Treasurer Judicial Candidate Appointment before she started petitioning for this office.