A running list of problems caused by the ongoing U.S. government shutdown

The U.S. government is heading toward the longest-ever government shutdown as Congress officially adjourned for the weekend on Friday afternoon.

Approximately 800,000 employees are either on furlough or working without pay. For many federal workers, today would have been payday. Instead, their money is on hold while President Trump and Congressional Democrats continue feuding over border wall funding. An estimated 1/3 of the affected workers missed their checks today, with the remaining 2/3s set to miss theirs on Monday and Tuesday.

Problems caused by the government shutdown will continue to grow as the stalemate enters uncharted territory. (Graphic: David Foster) More

The lack of paychecks is not the only major ramification from the shutdown. Here are some of the biggest ones the country is experiencing.

FBI investigations impeded

As the FBI continues operating without funding, the agency is feeling the full force of it. A backlog of evidence is piling up, and the agency even turned down assisting in an international kidnapping case, CNN reported.

Agents have been advised to pay their informants ahead of time, as funds will begin dissipating because of budgetary woes. Representatives from the FBI Agents Association met with Vice President Pence and Speaker Pelosi to discuss their growing frustrations over the shutdown.

FAFSA

Those who are repaying their student loans will still need to be making their monthly payments, since FAFSA is run by the Department of Education, which is fully funded throughout the shutdown. However, federal employees who are not receiving a paycheck are advised to reach out to their loan servicers about restructuring their repayment options.

Some students applying for financial aid need tax transcripts to very their income and can’t obtain one because the IRS is part of the shutdown.

Low-income students are more likely to be affected by this, since they tend to be flagged for income verification more than other students, according to Inside Higher Ed. However, the DOE has since stated that these students could use alternative documents for income verification.

Farmers

Farmers are unable to obtain USDA data or FSA loans because of the shutdown. (Photo: REUTERS/Oliver Doyle) More

Farmers who had applied for bailouts amid the tariffs are also missing payments since the U.S. Department of Agriculture is closed, which is leaving some in the lurch about planting next season’s crops.

The deadline to apply for the tariff aid was initially Jan. 15, 2019, although this was extended due to the government shutdown. However, applications can’t be received if the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is closed.

Additionally, farmers can’t receive their Farm Service Agency (FSA) loans, which are approved based on crop production and not historical data. With government offices closed, no one can certify production.

Small businesses

Small businesses that are applying for loans with the Small Business Administration are also feeling strangled by the shutdown. Without staff to approve the loans, business has stalled and companies are unable to expand — or even start — their companies.

Craft brewers