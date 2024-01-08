The running man: Blaine Gabbert helps Chiefs leg out win at Los Angeles Chargers

Blaine Gabbert had played in 68 games over his dozen seasons in the NFL. Rarely has his running ability made as big a difference than in Sunday’s 13-12 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Gabbert, the 34-year-old Chiefs backup quarterback, appeared in his second game this season and made his first start since 2018. He rumbled for 25 yards on a third-and-7 and then scrambled for another 14 in a span of three plays on a drive that moved the Chiefs from their own 28-yard line to the Chargers’ 33 — into field goal range.

“Blaine Gabbert with long runs,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “Who’d have thought that?”

Placekicker Harrison Butker put the finishing touch on the most accurate season of his career by banging through a 41-yard field goal with 54 seconds remaining for the Chiefs’ game-winner.

It doesn’t happen without Gabbert’s legs.

“Their defense was making comments that I could still run,” Gabbert said. “I told them you can run when you’re running scared.”

Gabbert spent the week preparing for the start after the Chiefs clinched their playoff position with the previous weekend’s home victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Reid announced at midweek that Gabbert would get the start in L.A., along with several other reserves.

“It’s invaluable for myself and for a lot of the young guys that were playing, and playing against a starting defense,” Gabbert said “Just happy we were able to pull it off.”

The former Missouri Tigers standout got his most extensive playing time as a rookie for Tampa Bay in 2011, and he entered Sunday’s game with 48 career starts for four teams. Only twice had he rushed for more than the 46 yards he gained against the Chargers.

The Chiefs signed Gabbert in April, continuing Reid’s trend of having a veteran play behind Patrick Mahomes. Until he retired after last season, it had been Chad Henne.

Gabbert had played only once this season, mopping up a blowout victory over the Chicago Bears and throwing two interceptions in the process.

On Sunday, he was more careful with the ball. There was an interception on a deep ball that served the same purpose as a punt. Gabbert completed 15 of 30 passes for 154 yards, with another veteran — Mecole Hardman — leading the way on the receiving end with 77 yards.

But this was largely a day for younger reserves, and Gabbert felt as gratified for them as he did for himself.

“It was a lot of fun to be out there and kind of be part of that moment,” he said. “I’ve played in a lot of games in the NFL, and just to see the joy that these younger guys had to play a lot of football, in a meaningful game for them, was a lot of fun.”