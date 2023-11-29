'Running man' dies after incident at Viera Regional Park in early November

Brevard County sheriff’s investigators are still working to determine what led a gun-toting 33-year-old man to run through a Viera park and make threats to patrons attending a game before he was struck by a car.

The man, identified as Devin Carroll of Titusville, died this week from injuries sustained in that Nov. 3 collision in the darkened parking lot of Viera Regional Park. Deputies said the vehicle’s unidentified driver feared for his safety after Carroll pointed the firearm in the vehicle's direction.

On Nov. 3, at Viera Regional Park, numerous units of BCSO and BCFR responded to reports of a man wielding a gun near the ballfields.The man, identified as Devin Carroll of Titusville, died this week from injuries after being struck by a car that night.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Tod Goodyear, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said in a release.

Investigators determined that Carroll was riding in a car with a woman before "becoming paranoid" and pulling out a gun, reports show. It was not immediately known what triggered the episode.

The woman then pulled over in the area of Borasco Drive, not far from Viera Regional Park, and ran toward the parking lot. The woman told detectives that she then heard a gunshot as those attending a sporting event spotted the man and called 911 for help, the sheriff’s office reported.

Deputies arrived within minutes and found Carroll, badly injured, lying on the ground shortly after being struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Carroll was treated by paramedics and rushed to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the vehicle cooperated with investigators. A freshly fired bullet casing was also located at the site, deputies reported.

The death investigation findings will be forwarded to the state attorney’s office for review.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

