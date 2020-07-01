About that running mate: 72% of Democrats in USA TODAY poll say it's 'important' Biden pick woman of color

Seven of 10 Democrats in the new USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll say it is important to them that presumptive nominee Joe Biden picks a woman of color as his running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket this fall.

A third of Democrats, among both Blacks and whites, call it "very important."

The potential contender who generates the most enthusiasm as a vice presidential nominee among those surveyed is California Sen. Kamala Harris, followed by former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Many of the other possibilities reportedly being vetted by the Biden campaign aren't familiar enough to be rated by most of those surveyed.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaigns in Columbia, South Carolina, on Feb. 29, 2020. More

The poll had some disheartening news for the current vice president, Mike Pence. Republicans by close to 2-1 wouldn't be concerned if President Trump dumped Pence from the GOP ticket in favor of former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley: 11% would be "excited" and 35% would find that move "acceptable."

Just 21% said it would be "not acceptable" and 6% said they would be "angry." Another one in four are undecided.

Are you registered to vote? Check your status, get registered

Whether Trump is considering taking that step isn't clear, although former Trump national security adviser John Bolton in his new bestseller, "The Room Where It Happened," says that was an idea he believed was being promoted behind the scenes by Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

In any case, Biden is in the market for a vice presidential nominee, which he has promised will be a woman. He has said he'll announce his choice around Aug. 1.

Biden looks for his Biden: Here are the women under consideration as his vice presidential running mate

Among Democrats, 35% said it was "very important" to them that his running mate be a woman of color; another 37% said it was "somewhat important." Only 26% said it was "not very" or "not at all" important.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris at the Democratic primary debate in Houston on Sept. 12, 2019. More

"It definitely needs to be a woman of color to be representative of what's happening right now," said Dawn Newman, 56, a Democrat from Barnum, Minnesota, who was called in the poll. She said either Harris or Abrams would be a "strong, effective" choice.

In the poll, nominating a woman of color was more important to whites than Blacks. Seventy-five percent of whites said it was very or somewhat important to them; 60% of Blacks took that view. So did 81% of Hispanics.

Among Democrats under 25, 85% called it very or somewhat important, a higher proportion than among older voters.

The poll of 345 Democrats and 287 Republicans was taken by landline and cell phone Thursday through Monday. The margin of error for the Democratic sample is plus or minus 5.3 percentage points; for the Republican sample it is 5.8 points.

USA TODAY poll: Biden widens his lead, but Trump keeps the edge on enthusiasm

Democrat Stacey Abrams deliver her party’s response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union by arguing for a more unified society that gives every American a chance at prosperity More