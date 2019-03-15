Who is running for president? Here's a list of the candidates who have declared so far

The Iowa caucuses are less than a year away, which means those planning to join what promises to be a crowded field of 2020 presidential candidates are beginning to formally announce their candidacies.

More names are still expected to join the growing field of candidates, including the early front-runner in most Democratic primary polling: former Vice President Joe Biden.

And there is still a chance of a third-party challenge from former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz.

Here's a breakdown of the people who have officially announced their candidacies.

Democrats

Cory Booker

Age: 49

Experience: U.S. senator from New Jersey, 2013-present; mayor of Newark, 2006-2013.

Quote: "I believe that we can build a country where no one is forgotten, no one is left behind."

Fast facts: New Jersey’s first African-American senator, Booker has backed liberal policies from marriage equality and abortion rights to marijuana legalization and criminal-justice reform.

Campaign site: https://corybooker.com/

Pete Buttigieg

Age: 37

Experience: Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, 2012-present

Quote: "We can't look for greatness in the past. Right now, our country needs a fresh start."

Fast facts: A lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Reserve who served in Afghanistan, Buttigieg would be the first openly gay nominee for a major political party.

Campaign site: https://www.peteforamerica.com/

Julián Castro

Age: 44

Experience: Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, 2014-2017; mayor of San Antonio, 2009-2014

Quote: "Today we’re falling backwards instead of moving forward. And the opportunities that made America, the America we love, those opportunities are reaching fewer and fewer people."

Fast facts: The grandson of a Mexican immigrant and son of a Latina activist, Castro's twin brother, Joaquin Castro, is a Democratic congressman from Texas.

Campaign site: https://www.julianforthefuture.com/

John Delaney

Age: 55

Experience: U.S. House representative from Maryland, 2013-2019; entrepreneur

Quote: "Trump wants this campaign to be about socialism and we shouldn’t give him what he wants. We need to update our social programs to better fit today’s world, and we need to make capitalism more just and inclusive."

Fast facts: Delaney, who founded two publicly traded companies, was one of the first Democrats to announce and has been a 2020 presidential candidate since July 2017

Campaign site: https://www.johndelaney.com/

Tulsi Gabbard

Age: 37

Experience: U.S. House representative from Hawaii, 2013-present

Quote: "I’m running for president to end regime change wars, work to end the new Cold War and nuclear arms race, and take the trillions of dollars wasted on these wars and put it back in the pockets of the American people."

Fast facts: Born in Leloaloa, American Samoa, Gabbard is the first Hindu member of Congress. She served in the Hawaii National Guard and was deployed to Iraq in 2004.

Campaign site: https://www.votetulsi.com/

Kirsten Gillibrand

Age: 52

Experience: U.S. senator from New York, 2009-present; U.S. House representative from New York, 2007-2009

Quote: "I’m going to run for president of the United States because as a young mom, I’m going to fight for other people’s kids as hard as I fight for my own."

Fast facts: Gillibrand is the mother of two boys and was the sixth woman ever to give birth while serving in Congress.

Campaign site: https://kirstengillibrand.com/

Kamala Harris

Age: 54

Experience: U.S. senator from California, 2017-present; California attorney general, 2011-2016; San Francisco district attorney 2004-2011

Quote: "As we embark on this campaign, I will tell you this: I am not perfect. Lord knows, I am not perfect. But I will always speak with decency and moral clarity and treat all people with dignity and respect. I will lead with integrity. And I will speak the truth."

Fast facts: In 2017, Harris – whose mother emigrated to the U.S. from India – became the first South Asian-American, and the second African-American female senator in U.S. history.

Campaign site: https://kamalaharris.org/

John Hickenlooper

Age: 67