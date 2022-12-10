Running a red light ends with 2 behind bars, APD body camera shows

Two men found themselves behind bars last month after being pulled over for running a red light.

Officers patrolling Marietta St. and Peachtree St. saw the orange Dodge Charger speed through the light and pulled them over.

When they were walking toward the car, officers began smelling marijuana coming from inside.

The driver, 24-year-old Johnny Johnson, was a convicted felon with a warrant in DeKalb County for fraud.

The passenger, 24-year-old Brandon Weaver, initially gave the officers a fake name.

Both men were detained and later arrested.

When searching the car, one of the officers found two loaded handguns in the glove compartment. One of the guns, a Glock 19, had been illegally altered from a semi-automatic to a fully automatic.

Johnson was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance and failure to obey traffic control device.

Weaver was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance, obstruction and seatbelt violation.

Both men were taken to the Fulton County Jail, but have sense been released.

Jail records show that after being released from the Fulton County Jail, Johnson was transferred to the DeKalb County Jail. He has since been released from that jail as well.

