Here’s who’s running in the Republican primary for Texas House District 60 on March 5

Mike Olcott

Did not respond.

Glenn Rogers

Age: 68

Campaign website: www.RogersforTexas.com

Best way for voters to reach you: Info@rogersfortexas.com

Occupation: Veterinarian and rancher

Education: Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Texas A&M University

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought, with years): Graford ISD School Board, 1989-1991

Please list the highlights of your civic involvement/activism:

President, American Association of Bovine Practitioners; President, Palo Pinto County Farm Bureau; Board of Directors, Texas Veterinary Medical Association; Advisory Board, Member Palo Pinto County Tax Appraisal Advisory Board; President, Palo Pinto Livestock Association, President, A&M Club of Palo Pinto County; various church volunteer administrative committees.

Have you ever been arrested, charged with a crime or otherwise been part of a criminal proceeding? If yes, please explain: No

Have you been involved in a civil lawsuit or bankruptcy proceeding? If yes, please explain: No

Who are your top three campaign contributors?: This is constantly changing and the information is available on the Texas Ethics Commission website.

Why are you seeking this office?: I am seeking re-election to ensure the people of District 60 have a true voice in the Texas House, one who will represent local conservative values. We have unfinished business in addressing the growing water crisis, particularly west of Weatherford. As a member of the House Natural Resources committee and networking with water experts from across the state, I am poised to make substantial contributions to these critical efforts. Parker, Palo Pinto, and Stephens counties deserve someone who listens to constituents and is not beholden to mega-billionaires and out-of-state political special interest groups.

We have excellent public and private schools in District 60. The explosive growth in eastern Parker County is fueled by a desire to live in our outstanding public-school districts, like Aledo. Public education is under attack, and I plan to continue standing in the gap to support our public schools.

What are the biggest challenges facing House District 60?: Water availability is a top concern. Parker County leads the nation in the number of water wells drilled annually and is also one of the fastest growing counties in the state. The western part of the district has been hit hard by numerous droughts over the last few years. This all could result in inadequate water resources for consumption, agricultural operations, and economic development.

Explosive growth has contributed to unprecedented transportation issues seriously affecting the safety of our citizens. I will continue to work locally and at the state level to do everything possible to assist in developing and executing short term and long term solutions.

If elected, what would your top 3 policy priorities be?: Border security, property tax reduction, water availability, and protecting local education resources are my top priorities.

How will you measure your success as a state legislator?: When bills pass that benefit my district and when harmful bills are stopped, I know we have had success. The “thank you” texts and calls I receive from my constituents are always a good sign.

Why should voters choose you over your opponents?: I have served in the two most conservative legislative sessions in Texas history. Landmark legislation I helped pass includes Constitutional Carry, the abortion ban, $18 billion in property tax relief, and many bills for border security. I have a proven track record in my brief time as a legislator. I am a life-long rancher with deep ties to this area going back well over one-hundred years. I have forty years of experience as a veterinarian in private practice, academia, and in the corporate world. If know what it is like to make a payroll, deal with government regulation, and grow a business. I also have raised my children here and have first-hand experience with public, private and home schooling. This background puts me in a unique position to understand the needs of business and families and how government can help or hinder them. I want to use that experience to serve our district.

Should Attorney General Ken Paxton have been convicted during his Senate impeachment trial? Why/Why not?: Just recently in the ongoing whistleblower lawsuit, Mr. Paxton dropped all pretense of innocence. His actions speak for themselves.

Do you support Gov. Greg Abbott’s call for the use of education savings accounts? Why?/Why not?: I have agreed with the Governor on every legislative issue except this one. Texas already has school choice. Parents can send their students to public, private, charter, or homeschools. The Texas Constitution makes it clear that my obligation as a legislator is to ensure a free public school system. A voucher entitlement program would grow into a multi-billion-dollar bureaucracy that would ultimately defund our local schools and/or raise property taxes–neither are conservative. Our rural schools, which already face funding problems, would be hit first and hardest. Additionally, if the “money follows the child,” then the “government follows the money.” Texas has the most unregulated home schools and private schools in the nation. Private schools and homeschool parents do not want to be burdened by government regulations and oversite that would ultimately accompany vouchers. A voucher could go to illegal immigrant children, creating another magnet for thousands of illegal crossings.

What should Texas do to address immigration and border security at the Texas-Mexico border?: The most important action is to fire Joe Biden in November and elect Donald Trump for President. Texas has had to fill in the gap where the federal government has done nothing to stem the tide of illegal immigration into the state. We have continued building the Texas Border Wall, put more boots on the ground, deployed a buoy system in the Rio Grande, and passed the strongest immigration law in the country. We designated the cartels as terrorist organizations and toughened the penalties for drug smuggling, human trafficking, and operating stash houses. Enforcing these new laws will help alleviate the border crisis created by Joe Biden.

What should the Texas Legislature do to respond to and prepare for population growth in North Texas?: The legislature needs to ensure that North Texas has the infrastructure in place for growth. District 60 needs more water brought in from the east to ensure there is enough water for maintenance and growth. Over-reliance on groundwater and the limited surface water in District 60 is a recipe for disaster. Our transportation network is feeling the strain as well and more focus needs to be placed on upgrading and expanding our highway and street networks.

Should Texas law be changed to clarify when an abortion is allowed in medical emergencies? Why/Why not?: The law is clear now. Elective abortions are illegal in Texas. If the mother’s life is in true danger, medical professionals are allowed to save her.

Should Texas expand casino gambling and legalize sports betting in Texas? Why/Why not?: This policy is not realistic for the Texas Legislature. The votes are not there.

What’s a Texas policy issue that’s important to you, but not necessarily as high profile? Why do you think it’s important?: Campaign finance transparency is important to me because the voters deserve to know who or what is behind all candidates. PACs, dark money groups, and shady, power-hungry billionaires are allowed to remain in the shadows under current Texas law. Loopholes allow candidates to receive the support of PACs without having to disclose the monetary value of that support. Texans deserve to know this information.