Who’s running in the Republican primary for Texas Railroad Commissioner on March 5

Christie Clark

Did not respond to questions.

Corey Howell

Did not respond to questions.

James ‘Jim’ Matlock

Did not respond to questions.

Petra Reyes

Age (as of March, 5 2024): 31

Campaign website: VoteforPetra.com

Best way for voters to reach you: Info@voteforpetra.com

Occupation: Oil and Gas

Education: Bachelors in Business Marketing and Energy Business

Have you run for elected office before?

No

Please list the highlights of your civic involvement/activism.

True Texas, Hispanic Republicans of Midland, Trump Victory West Texas Event, and Jaime Diez Campaign

Have you ever been arrested, charged with a crime or otherwise been part of a criminal proceeding? If yes, please explain:

Yes, in my college years I was driving student athletes around and one of them left a bag of weed in their team backpack. Charges were dropped.

Have you been involved in a civil lawsuit or bankruptcy proceeding? If yes, please explain:

No

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

Allison Lillis, Ashley Watt and myself.

Why are you seeking this office?

Working intimately within the oil and gas industry has not only highlighted its potential but also revealed critical loopholes and challenges. These revelations have been a driving force in my career, igniting a passionate commitment to spearhead change. As Railroad Commissioner, I am eager to apply this unique insight and experience to transform these challenges into opportunities, ensuring a more robust, environmentally responsible, and thriving oil and gas industry for the betterment of Texas.

What are the biggest challenges facing the Railroad Commission of Texas?

Our biggest threat is the federal government coming in and enforcing the rules that we currently do not explicitly enforce and then adding additional regulations that will make oil and gas production too expensive. We lack legitimate policy and plan directly from the industry and I worry the leftist will over correct.

If elected, what would your top 3 policy priorities be?

Transparency to the oil and gas communities and state. Reasonable environmental regulation that does not hurt our industry. Changing the natural resources narrative that has only supported green energy subsidies which in fact is worse for the environment and ultimately puts our national defense at risk.

How will you measure your success as a railroad commissioner?

I will be boots on the ground. My entire career in oil I have preferred to see it for myself. See that the job is done and done with integrity. I will do the same in this role.

Why should voters choose you over your opponent(s)?

My professional experience and personal commitment to ensure that Texas continues to lead in the energy sector. We stand at a crucial juncture where economic growth and environmental responsibility must go hand in hand. With my background and the Texas spirit of resilience and innovation, I am ready to tackle these challenges.

Should the Railroad Commission’s name be changed to better reflect its responsibilities? If so, what should it be named?

Natural Resources and Infrastructure Commission

What should the Railroad Commission do to prevent gas explosions in the state?

Bring more SME’s in to evaluate the current state of all gas pipeline infrastructure.

How confident are you in Texas’ electric grid, and what role does the Railroad Commission and natural gas play in keeping power on?

I have a lot of confidence in the future of our grid. The RRC plays a huge role in permitting pipelines, determining whom provides critical loads and the regulatory terms for all production across the state. If we can work with landowners, midstream companies and transportation coalitions we can build a much stronger grid, efficient transportation and overall waste reduction.

Christi Craddick

Age (as of March, 5 2024): 53

Campaign website: https://christicraddick.com/

Best way for voters to reach you:

Christi Craddick Campaign

3112 Windsor, Suite A

PMB 505

Austin, Texas 78703

Phone: (512) 271-4782

Email: info@christicraddick.com

Occupation: Chairman of the Texas Railroad Commission

Education: Bachelor’s Degree as a Plan II graduate and a Doctorate of Jurisprudence from The University of Texas at Austin.

Have you run for elected office before?

I am currently Chairman of the Texas Railroad Commission. I have been a commissioner 12 years.

Please list the highlights of your civic involvement/activism.

I have been a member of the Railroad Commission for 12 years. Further, I have served on Boards of: Austin Republican Women, Texas Federation of Republican Women Patron and recipient of their Kay Bailey Hutchison Leadership Award in 2023, State Bar of Texas, Travis County Bar Association, University of Texas Liberal Arts Alumni Advisory Council, Texas Ex-Students’ Association, Kay Bailey Hutchison Energy Center Executive Committee Member, Dell Children’s Medical Center Foundation, Helping Hand Home, Junior League of Austin.

Have you ever been arrested, charged with a crime or otherwise been part of a criminal proceeding? If yes, please explain:

No

Have you been involved in a civil lawsuit or bankruptcy proceeding? If yes, please explain:

No

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

An updated, full list of my donors is available from the Texas Ethics Commission. https://www.ethics.state.tx.us/

Why are you seeking this office?

Texas needs experienced leadership in what is one of the most critical statewide offices. The Railroad Commission has regulatory oversight of an industry that is essential to the state’s prosperity and the nation’s security.

The Biden administration has continuously attempted to shut down the oil and gas industry in the United States, and recently announced they are single handedly shutting down LNG exports. The Green New Deal has created ill-advised policies that harm the economy and weaken national security by making us reliant on foreign oil. It is more crucial than ever that we stand strong against the radical left’s scheme to destroy Texas jobs and undercut America’s energy independence. Left unchallenged, they would jeopardize our national security and our freedoms by making us more dependent on foreign powers.

What are the biggest challenges facing the Railroad Commission of Texas?

The radical left has doubled down on their efforts to destroy Texas energy and our economic prosperity, and they show no signs of stopping. It can’t be overstated how vital it is we have someone who is not only willing to fight back but has strong experience holding the line against Washington. No one else in this race has the experience and track record I have. I have proudly stood at the forefront of Texas’ successful efforts to fight Washington’s overreach and defend freedom and I will continue doing so.

If elected, what would your top 3 policy priorities be?

Continuing the battle against federal overreach and the radical left’s policies that threaten to take away our freedoms, energy independence, and economic prosperity.

Providing consistent regulation that allows industry to innovate and develop new technologies while protecting the health and safety of all Texans and the environment.

Safeguarding Texans’ private property rights to ensure that our energy exploration and production are conducted responsibly, respecting both our land and the rights of its owners.

How will you measure your success as a railroad commissioner?

The commission’s success is reflected in the success of the energy industry and the State of Texas. In one year alone, from 2021 to 2022, statewide collection of oil and gas severance taxes more than doubled to $10.85 billion. Not only was that an increase of $5.63 billion in one year, it’s also the largest increase and largest amount we’ve ever collected in this state. This is what oil and gas is doing for this state: It’s helping to create good-paying jobs, building much-needed infrastructure, and funding our public schools.

There are strong numbers in other areas, as well. Our State Managed Well Plugging Program, which oversees the plugging of orphaned and abandoned wells, set a record in 2022 by plugging more than 1,750 orphaned wells, nearly twice the goal set by the Legislature. We have exceeded the legislative target seven years in a row.

Why should voters choose you over your opponent(s)?

Texans deserve experienced, conservative leadership they can count on. Since joining the Railroad Commission in November 2012, I have worked tirelessly to sensibly regulate the state’s energy industry, protecting our natural resources while unleashing economic opportunity. My leadership has helped foster innovation and advance Texas’ leadership in global energy production. I am a proud Texan who will continue holding the line against Washington and the left’s ongoing efforts to destroy the oil and gas industry in Texas.

Should the Railroad Commission’s name be changed to better reflect its responsibilities? If so, what should it be named?

Our agency has always been called the Railroad Commission. I personally like our name and don’t see a reason to change it. Ultimately, that would be a legislative decision, however.

What should the Railroad Commission do to prevent gas explosions in the state?

We have the largest pipeline infrastructure network in the nation, almost 480,000 miles of it, and every day Texas safely moves critical energy sources across our state to power homes, businesses, and transportation. To further improve safety, we are utilizing innovative technology to increase our ability to monitor and maintain pipelines across Texas, and we are hiring and training more safety inspectors to keep up with growth.

How confident are you in Texas’ electric grid, and what role does the Railroad Commission and natural gas play in keeping power on?

Our rules requiring natural gas companies to weatherize their facilities has helped protect gas flow to power generators to help the state have adequate electricity supplies during weather emergencies. We have also mapped the critical oil and gas assets across the state and are maintaining that list with regular updates. This helps keep the lights on and homes warm. During the January arctic blast, our diligent preparation and the unmatched capabilities of Texas’ oil, gas, and coal sectors helped keep lights on and homes warm, with an impressive 95% of the power generated during the storm’s peak coming from those sources.