Who’s running for school boards in Wyandotte County? Your voter guide to Nov. 7 election

Early voting — also called in-person advance voting — began Saturday for Wyandotte County’s municipal and school board elections on Nov. 7. That means any registered voter can cast a ballot before Election Day at an advance voting location.

There are five advance voting locations in Wyandotte County. They are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30 through Friday, Nov. 3.

This voter guide covers the candidates for school boards in Wyandotte County.

School board races are nonpartisan. Your local school board plays a role in deciding some district policies and choosing administrators like the superintendent. Here’s our guide to what school boards do in your community.

How the voter guide works

Click on your district to view candidates’ responses to three survey questions. Candidates are listed in the order they will appear on your ballot.

The Star contacted each candidate multiple times over the past several weeks using contact information provided by the county election office, each respective school board and any contact information we could find on our own that was not otherwise available. We asked that candidates keep their responses to 150 words or fewer.

Those without responses listed under their names did not respond by the deadline.

If you are a candidate and would like to get in touch with us and submit responses still, you can email Allison Dikanovic at adikanovic@kcstar.com. Voters will continue using this tool all the way through Election Day.

A note on editing and fact-checking

Survey responses are the candidates’ own words exactly. The Star did not fact-check or edit responses and did not make any stylistic changes to correct grammar, spelling, punctuation or capitalization errors.

If you are concerned about misinformation or would like to learn more about some of the issues referenced in candidates’ responses, we wanted to include this past story about how to spot misinformation: How to tell if a politician is lying? A scholar who studies what they say has some advice.

USD 202 Turner

You can vote for up to four candidates.

Bryan Fishbaugh

Incumbent? Yes

What specific experiences make you the most qualified candidate to serve in this position?

I am a lifelong resident of Turner. I have volunteered as a coach in multiple youth sports in the community, was a prior board member on the Turner recreation board, and I currently serve as a board member of the Turner USD #202 Board of Education and Turner days committee. I believe in being involved in the community and listening to the community and being a voice for the community.

What are your top 1-3 priorities you hope to accomplish while in office, and what steps do you plan to take to make them happen?

Continue to advocate for increased safety measures for students and staff at all schools. Continue the increase exposure of hands on learning such as culinary arts, building trades and etc.

Continue to work towards making sure students are getting the best in educational resources and setting students up for continued success after high school.

Who has endorsed your campaign?

All of the current board members and several residents in the community.

Daniel Soptic

Incumbent? Yes

Daniel Soptic did not complete The Star’s candidate survey.

Theresa Tillery

Incumbent? Yes

Theresa Tillery did not complete The Star’s candidate survey.

Becky Billigmeier

Incumbent? Yes

Becky Billigmeier did not complete The Star’s candidate survey.

Aaron Coleman

Incumbent? No

Instead of completing The Star’s candidate survey, Aaron Coleman submitted the following statement: “The KC star has done me dirty, they are trash. I stand by my legislative record in the Kansas House of Representatives.”

USD 203 Piper

You can vote for up to four candidates.

Kim Brown

Incumbent? Yes

What specific experiences make you the most qualified candidate to serve in this position?

There are two reasons I am most qualified to serve on the Piper School Board. First, as the parent of three Piper graduates and one current student, I am knowledgeable of and passionate about what goes on in the classrooms and during extracurricular activities. I use my passion and knowledge to help guide the District on important decisions. Second, as a successful businesswoman I understand the importance of balancing budgets and financial accountability. We as a District are accountable to the taxpayers of our community, and I will use my skills and abilities to hold us to a high standard.

What are your top 1-3 priorities you hope to accomplish while in office, and what steps do you plan to take to make them happen?

First, we must be open and transparent in all we do. As a public institution, the school district is accountable to the taxpayers of Piper. Therefore, we must be open and honest with Piper citizens, whether that is in budgeting or ensuring the culture of our schools reflect that of our community. I will continue to be a voice for transparency and accountability on the board. Second, we must recruit the best teachers to Piper to ensure EXCELLENCE in the classroom. During my first term on the board, I achieved success by making sure our pay structure was set up so we could compete with surrounding districts, but there is more work to be done. Finally, we must be willing to find innovative solutions to the challenges we face. I am an out of the box thinker with a proven track record of solving complex problems with creative solutions.

Who has endorsed your campaign?

While I have the support of many great individuals, the most important endorsement is the endorsement of the voters. Last election, I was honored to receive 992 voter endorsements. I have worked every day to make them proud of their vote, and I look forward to earning the endorsement from even more Piper residents on November 7!

Campaign website: https://www.facebook.com/BrownforPiper

Ashley Biondi

Incumbent? Yes

What specific experiences make you the most qualified candidate to serve in this position?

My career in education began in 2008 as a first grade teacher. My current role is a Title I intervention teacher. As an educator, there have been many challenges and hurdles I have faced with my colleagues. When I first decided to run in 2015, I wanted to be a voice for staff who work directly with our students and in our buildings based on my own experiences. Often, the voice of our educators tends to get lost, even though they work on the frontline with students. In my experience, when School Boards make purchases or discuss a new policy they cannot forget how those decisions will directly impact the daily instruction a teacher can provide. I have learned, both as a teacher and as a board member, that a strong Board of Education and Superintendent can positively impact staff performance and retention.

What are your top 1-3 priorities you hope to accomplish while in office, and what steps do you plan to take to make them happen?

My focus would be on the continuation of initiatives that have been addressed during my eight years on the board. We have been working on the expansion of the Early Education Center and the possibility of a program beginning at birth. This program would not only provide a service to our community with limited child-care services, but also provide an opportunity for early identification and/or interventions for children as needed.

A second initiative would be to support the separation of specific resources and staff from the Wyandotte Comprehensive Special Education Cooperative. The Piper School District needs to be able to allocate resources, plan specified professional development while creating processes and protocols to best fit the needs of our students.

Last, I support the expansion of mental health services. Students must have the tools and resources to address what may be impacting their lives outside the classroom so that they can focus on academics. The expansion of mental health services would ensure that any child needing services could be helped.

Who has endorsed your campaign?

Piper Teacher Association

Laborers 1290

Tri-County Labor Council of Eastern Kansas, AFL-CIO

Campaign website: https://www.facebook.com/AshleyBiondiforPiperSchoolBoard

Allison Armstrong

Incumbent? No

What specific experiences make you the most qualified candidate to serve in this position?

I am a retired teacher with over 20 years of service to the Piper School District so I am uniquely informed about how our school district functions. I have a Master of Education Degree which allows for thorough understanding of curriculum and policies that affect student growth and success. I began the Piper Senior Capstone Project in 2009 and it continues to thrive today in a new iteration, combined with our Academies. Finally, I will bring my vast experiences in being relational and collaborative both in the classroom and in the community.

What are your top 1-3 priorities you hope to accomplish while in office, and what steps do you plan to take to make them happen?

My first priority is the current district initiative to ensure all Piper students are reading at or above grade level. This is accomplished through a partnership with teachers and parents with the intent to align our curriculum with carefully researched best practices. We must also partner with parents in a collaborative way to bring all Piper students to the level of reading needed for post secondary success. Second, I would like to increase Social and Emotional learning opportunities by working with teachers to see where the needs of students are, followed by swift access to programs and individuals that can provide needed resources. Third, I would like to work with our Board, community partners, teachers and parents to make sure our Capstone Project is serving Piper Students at the highest level.

Who has endorsed your campaign?

The Piper Teacher Association

Tri County Labor Council

KCK Fire Department

Retired Sheriff Donald Ash

Former Kansas Representative Kathy Wolfe-Moore

Retired LTC Mike Jacobi

Campaign website: http://facebook.com/armstrongforpiper

Larry K. Beashore

Incumbent? Yes

Larry K. Beashore did not complete The Star’s candidate survey.

Jeb Vader

Incumbent? Yes

Jeb Vader did not complete The Star’s candidate survey.

Jami Applegate

Incumbent? No

Jami Applegate did not complete The Star’s candidate survey.

Mark Gilstrap

Incumbent? No

Mark Gilstrap did not complete The Star’s candidate survey.

CaShanda McConnell

Incumbent? No

What specific experiences make you the most qualified candidate to serve in this position?

As an engaged parent and aunt in the district, I am an advocate for the next generation of students and want to strategically work with district leadership, educators, administrators, parents/caregivers, student leaders and other community members to be involved with preparing all students to be #futureready - leveraging prior roles and experiences in developing & recruiting talent, civic education for youth, community advocacy and advancing racial equity.

While being in the Piper community, I’ve been involved and engaged in:

> Board of Education meetings

> PTA volunteer + meetings

> PiperFest volunteer w/ Piper Education Foundation

> Senior capstone project

> Career days

> Mock interviews

What are your top 1-3 priorities you hope to accomplish while in office, and what steps do you plan to take to make them happen?

1. Building Diversity: Piper’s student racial and cultural demographics has and is changing and there is a great need for diverse representation throughout the district. Students need to see educators and administrators who look like them. As a Black woman, I will promote the hiring of educators of color and encourage engaging Historical Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs), and other Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs).

2. Engaging People: Increase parental engagement at board and PTA meetings, school surveys, and other important meetings (e.g. general community town hall forums) to support the district.

3. Equipping Piper: a. Students: I come with access to financial literacy resources for K-12 as well as career readiness and digital skills resources to assist students in navigating real-world and relevant scenarios post secondary education. b. District leadership, educators, administrators: I will encourage professional development and the implementation of trainings and learnings that include cultural competencies.

Kevin Braun

Incumbent? No

Kevin Braun did not complete The Star’s candidate survey.

USD 204 Bonner Springs-Edwardsville

You can vote for up to four candidates.

David J. Pierce

Incumbent? Yes

David J. Pierce did not complete The Star’s candidate survey.

Jennifer L. McConico

Incumbent? Yes

What specific experiences make you the most qualified candidate to serve in this position?

My experiences as a mother and a social worker bring a unique perspective to the Board of Education. As a mother, I understand the needs and concerns of parents firsthand, providing valuable insights into the educational system. My background as a social worker equips me with a deep understanding of the challenges facing children and families, allowing me to advocate for policies that support their well-being. My relationships with staff and teachers further enhance my qualifications for the Board of Education. These connections offer me a firsthand understanding of the day-to-day challenges and successes within the educational system. This perspective enables me to advocate for policies that not only benefit students but also support and empower the dedicated professionals working in schools. This combination of personal and professional expertise positions me well to contribute meaningfully to the Board of Education. My ability to bridge the gap between parents, educators, and administrators makes me a valuable asset to the board.

What are your top 1-3 priorities you hope to accomplish while in office, and what steps do you plan to take to make them happen?

1. Supporting Student Needs:

• Needs Assessment: Conduct a comprehensive needs assessment to identify specific challenges and requirements of diverse student populations.

• Advocacy for Resources: Advocate for resources, programs, and services that address the identified needs, ensuring an inclusive and equitable learning environment.

2. Supporting Teachers:

• Professional Development: Advocate for ongoing professional development opportunities for teachers to enhance their skills and adapt to evolving educational approaches.

• Feedback Mechanisms: Establish channels for teachers to provide input and feedback on policies and practices, ensuring their voices are heard.

3. Fiscal Responsibility:

• Transparent Budgeting

• Long-term Planning: Develop long-term financial plans that anticipate future needs and allocate resources strategically.

Christopher Russell

Incumbent? Yes

What specific experiences make you the most qualified candidate to serve in this position?

I graduated from Bonner Springs High School and have lived here most of my life. My kids currently attend schools in the district. Over the years, I have built many relationships with the teachers and staff at many of our schools. This insight assists me in getting a better understanding of the operations of USD 204. Additionally, my career in the fire service has allowed me to gain knowledge on budgets and funding for public entities. This combined with my desire to promote a safe place for our students to learn and a great place for all our employees.

What are your top 1-3 priorities you hope to accomplish while in office, and what steps do you plan to take to make them happen?

My first priority is teacher acquisition and retention. I want to promote a district that keeps our amazing teachers and becomes a destination for others. I feel this can be accomplished with competitive pay and benefits, along with promoting a culture where the teachers are heard and respected.

Another priority is helping to build policies and guidelines to create a safe and effective learning environment for all our students. Each student should be able to come to school, feel safe, and achieve the goals they have set for themselves. Along with promoting teachers and students, I want to promote our district. I want to be a part of the team that helps USD 204 become a district that helps build our community.

Campaign website: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550559593990

Tracy Schinzel

Incumbent? Yes

What specific experiences make you the most qualified candidate to serve in this position?

I have a unique collection of experiences that have helped me serve as a BOE member these last couple years. I am a mom to two children in the school district. I have a history in early childhood education and social work, as well as years of personal and professional experience with special education. I am a strong advocate who believes that every student should feel like they have a place, and every teacher and staff should feel supported. In addition, my background in accounting allows me to look at our budget intentionally and understand the broader picture.

What are your top 1-3 priorities you hope to accomplish while in office, and what steps do you plan to take to make them happen?

I will continue to help improve our special education department. Special education affects every student in our district whether they need services or not. I will continue to push that we evaluate what works and does not work in our district and make appropriate changes as needed. We will also continue to provide more education and training for a better understanding of special education for our staff and families.

As taxes and cost of living continue to increase, I promise to keep in mind our staff, students, and community as we diligently navigate balancing what is needed for our district but also keeping our taxes as low as we can.

Support staff in providing an environment for every student to have the opportunity to reach their full potential. This means giving students the highest level of education and preparing them for the many different career paths they have to choose from.

Campaign website: https://www.facebook.com/USD204TracySchinzel

Ashley Razak

Incumbent? Yes

What specific experiences make you the most qualified candidate to serve in this position?

I have worked in public education for the last 15 years. The most recent 12 years have been in the district office of a nearby USD where I work closely with administrators and the school board - attending board meetings, helping to set the board meeting agendas, and generally acting as a liaison between the district and the Board of Education, in addition to my other duties. I also have nearly four years of USD 204 School Board Member experience under my belt now, one year as vice-president (2021-2022) and one year as president of the Board (2022-2023).

What are your top 1-3 priorities you hope to accomplish while in office, and what steps do you plan to take to make them happen?

I would like to see the Bonner Springs/Edwardsville School District be recognized as a top district in the metro area. We have the most compassionate students around, and it is my hope with some facility upgrades and efforts to show off our culture of compassion, we will be recognized as a highly sought after school district. This is important to me because I’d like to see us attract highly skilled teachers and staff during the recruiting process in the coming years.

Who has endorsed your campaign?

n/a - I believe school board elections should remain non-partisan.

Angie (Saving) Thomas

Incumbent? No

What specific experiences make you the most qualified candidate to serve in this position?

As a former secondary and elementary teacher, I bring real-world classroom experiences and understand first-hand how school board decisions affect every classroom in the district.

What are your top 1-3 priorities you hope to accomplish while in office, and what steps do you plan to take to make them happen?

First, I want to be the voice of the teachers. I want teachers to bring any concerns or issues to me that they think the board needs to be aware of. Secondly, to help guide the transition to a new superintendent and develop the vision for the district. Lastly, continue building relationships with our parents to support all of our students.

Who has endorsed your campaign?

My fellow teachers

USD 500 Kansas City, Kansas

You can vote for up to four candidates.

Brenda Scruggs Andrieu

Incumbent? No

What specific experiences make you the most qualified candidate to serve in this position?

I am a graduate of Northeast Junior & Sumner High Schools. When I was working on my bachelors degree at UMKC, my first practicum was at an elementary school with second graders.

Later, I was a Program Coordinator at the University of Minnesota for Teacher Corps providing innovative teaching methods to teachers for grades 1-12. I have been a counselor to students with behavior problems and a foster parent to teenage girls. I was Director of Career Education at St Teresa’s College in Minnesota. I provided pychoeducational evaluations for Middlebury College and Vocational Rehabilitation.

What are your top 1-3 priorities you hope to accomplish while in office, and what steps do you plan to take to make them happen?

1. Improve the academic achievement of District 500 students. I plan to support results based education.

2. Involve parents and the community in educational plans. Invite parents and the community to board meetings to discuss their insights. If allowed, other meetings to develop plans for implementation.

3. Support programs that prepare students for college, jobs, or businesses after graduation.

Lobby for an Individual Educational Plan that does not end with graduation but ends with the successful plan the student has for after graduation. At graduation, if their IEP included college, they should have been accepted in a college and have the financial package to attend. If their IEP was a job, they should have interned at that job and know they will be hired full time.

Who has endorsed your campaign?

Kansans For Life

Deon Whitten

Incumbent? No

What specific experiences make you the most qualified candidate to serve in this position?

I believe I am a uniquely viable candidate for the Board of Education for several compelling reasons. First, my extensive community involvement demonstrates a longstanding commitment to the betterment of our area, especially in the realm of education and youth development. I’ve served in various roles from coaching sports to directing educational camps and serving on boards. I am from this community, and that local understanding allows me to connect with constituents in a meaningful way. I know the challenges our community and student population face and have a vested interest in addressing them for the long-term benefit of us all. My diverse set of skills encompasses not just education but extends to other critical facets like business management, conflict resolution, and community development. These skills position me to contribute meaningfully to conversations around equity, representation, and the implementation of policies that would benefit our diverse student population and the community as a whole.

What are your top 1-3 priorities you hope to accomplish while in office, and what steps do you plan to take to make them happen?

Teacher Retention: Our educators serve as the cornerstone of our district’s achievements. I intend to rigorously analyze our budget to champion competitive wages. This not only signifies our gratitude for their dedication but also reinforces a commitment to upholding educational excellence for every student.

Athletics & Extracurriculars: Athletics and extracurricular activities harbor a wealth of potential that has been historically under-utilized. These domains are instrumental for community bonding, community engagement, and bolstering academic performance. We must champion their significance, investing time and resources to accentuate their pivotal role in reshaping our district’s image and ensuring all-around development.

Promotion and Utilization of Existing Programs: KCKPS boasts a variety of exemplary programs designed for post-secondary preparedness. I am committed to enhancing awareness and utilization of such programs, ensuring that every student is afforded the opportunity to maximize their God-given potential and carve a promising path for the future.

Who has endorsed your campaign?

NEA-KCK

Janey Marie Humphries

Incumbent? Yes

What specific experiences make you the most qualified candidate to serve in this position?

I believe all children deserve the opportunity to receive a quality education regardless of where they live or which school they attend. I have been a member of our board of education for 6 years and have been an active supporter of our schools for over 40 years serving on school and district wide committees working with students, parents, staff and community members in many different roles. I am present in all of our schools, observing in classrooms, attending academic and extra-curricular activities and programs. I am a life-long learner and realize education is a constantly evolving process.

What are your top 1-3 priorities you hope to accomplish while in office, and what steps do you plan to take to make them happen?

I support ALL of our children having access to Fine Arts, Music, Sports and STEM experiences. We need to continue increase our Diploma+ offerings with Real World Learning experiences and expand our pre-K program to more children. Provide more elective courses in our middle and high schools to expose our children to diverse experiences. I will work together with other board members, our administration, students and community to provide a quality education for ALL our children.

Who has endorsed your campaign?

NEA-KCK

Robert L. Milan, Jr.

Incumbent? No

Robert L. Milan, Jr. did not complete The Star’s candidate survey.

Yolanda S. Clark

Incumbent? Yes

Yolanda S. Clark did not complete The Star’s candidate survey.

Randy Lopez

Incumbent? Yes

What specific experiences make you the most qualified candidate to serve in this position?

I bring many experiences that I believe qualify me to serve in this role, having served for four years, and being elected board president by my peers for the past four years. A native of Kansas City, KS and graduate of USD 500, I know how valuable our schools are and am committed to this community. Additionally, my educational journey has prepared me receiving a Master of Public Administration, and a fellowship with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, I bring national exposure. I serve on a variety of local non-profit boards, staying rooted and connected in community.

What are your top 1-3 priorities you hope to accomplish while in office, and what steps do you plan to take to make them happen?

If re-elected, I will continue to bring stability to a district that has recently gone through several changes in leadership, however, these last three years have brought consistent leadership, vision and strategic direction. This includes priorities such as:

Working towards improved academic success for all students by investing in our youngest students in our early childhood programs. Additionally, we are providing real world learning opportunities for students receiving more than just a high school diploma upon graduation, ensuring our students are prepared for college and career after high school.

We will prioritize investing in retention of our qualified staff and recruiting for those vacant positions, focusing on providing development and growth opportunities for all staff.

Working towards improved infrastructure, assessing our buildings and planning improvements to our facilities so that our students have state of the art and safe learning environments, schools that our community can be proud of.

Who has endorsed your campaign?

National Education Association of Kansas City, Kansas (NEA-KCK)

Campaign website: http://www.randylopez.org

Valdenia C. Winn

Incumbent? Yes

Valdenia C. Winn did not complete The Star’s candidate survey.

Stacy Yeager

Incumbent? No

Stacy Yeager did not complete The Star’s candidate survey.

Yolonda Johnson

Incumbent? No

Yolonda Johnson did not complete The Star’s candidate survey.

Mary Ann Mosley

Incumbent? No

Mary Ann Mosley did not complete The Star’s candidate survey.

Angelynn Howell

Incumbent? No

Angelynn Howell did not complete The Star’s candidate survey.