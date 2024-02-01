Who is running in the special election to fill Kevin McCarthy’s seat?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Secretary of State has certified candidates who will appear on the ballot in the special election primary to finish Kevin McCarthy’s term.

The special election to fill the seat and complete former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s term in the 20th Congressional District takes place on March 19.

The Secretary of State certified a list of candidates Wednesday for who will appear on voters’ ballots.

The candidates are listed below as they appeared on a document published by the Secretary of State:

Harmesh Kumar – (D)

Marisa Wood – (D)

Mike Boudreaux – (R)

Anna Zoe Cohen – (R)

Vince Fong – (R)

Kyle Kirkland – (R)

James V. Cardoza – No party preference

Ben Dewell – No party preference

David J. Fluhart – No party preference

If no candidate receives a majority of the votes — 50% + 1 — a runoff election for the 20th Congressional District will take place on May 21.

