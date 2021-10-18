'Running out of time': Asia struggles to kick coal addiction

Haeril Halim, with Sam Reeves in Kuala Lumpur
·5 min read

Smokestacks belch noxious fumes into the air from a massive coal-fired power plant on the Indonesian coast, a stark illustration of Asia's addiction to the fossil fuel which is threatening climate targets.

Asia-Pacific accounts for about three-quarters of global coal consumption -- even as the region struggles with the environmental and public health impacts of global warming, from deadly levels of air pollution in India to extreme heatwaves and wildfires in Australia.

Hopes for a cleaner future have been fired by pledges from top coal consumer China and other countries to go carbon neutral but much of the region is making a painfully slow transition to renewable sources.

"We are moving much slower than the impact of climate change. We are running out of time," warned Tata Mustasya, a Greenpeace energy campaigner in Indonesia.

Change is hard in one of the last bastions of the dirtiest fossil fuel, however -- five Asian countries are responsible for 80 percent of new coal power stations planned worldwide, according to a report from Carbon Tracker.

Commitments that have been made are too weak, analysts say, with promises to halt construction of plants and tighten overseas funding from key financing countries often not covering projects already planned.

And critics say that rich nations are not providing enough help, in terms of financing or technical know-how, to help poorer countries make the transition.

The challenge is illustrated by the enormous Suralaya coal plant on Indonesia's Java island, one of the biggest in Southeast Asia, which can power about 14 million homes a year.

Indonesia has committed to be carbon neutral by 2060, and to stop building new coal-fired plants from 2023, but despite this -- the facility is undergoing a $3.5 billion expansion that will boost its capacity.

- Breathing difficulties -

Burning coal is responsible for a massive chunk of carbon dioxide emissions, making it a major threat to limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, as agreed in the 2015 Paris climate deal.

But beyond its contribution to global warming, it also exacts a heavy toll on local communities.

At a village of red-roofed houses in the shadow of the Suralaya plant, coal dust often builds up on rooftops and residents complain of poor health.

"Problems reported in the area include coughing and breathing difficulties," said Misnan Arullah, from NGO Suralaya Care Forum, which campaigns on behalf of those affected by pollution.

"People complain of irritation to their eyes when they are out working in the fields."

Resident Edi Suriana said his sister-in-law, who used to run a stall on a beach close to where ash from the plant was dumped, died in 2010 after developing lung problems.

"She was exposed to coal dust when she was working at her stall," he told AFP. "The shop was around 20 to 50 metres from the place where they dumped ash."

Medics were unable to draw a firm conclusion on her cause of death, but Suriana said the family believes it was due to the pollution.

- Toxic waters -

And local fisherman Suwiro blamed the plant for a dramatic fall in the size and quality of his catches over the years.

"I used to be able to catch 100 kilograms of fish every time I went out to sea," said the 60-year-old, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

"But since the sea has become so polluted, we are lucky to get five to 10 kilos."

The Suralaya plant expansion has received $1.9 billion of South Korean public financing and is backed by its state-owned electricity giant KEPCO, according to NGO Solutions for Our Climate (SFOC).

It is going ahead despite a vow by Seoul earlier this year not to fund any more overseas coal plants.

A KEPCO representative told AFP the project -- which is due for completion in 2024, and could still run for decades -- was not affected by the announcement as it began beforehand.

Such cases show governments have "committed to stop digging the hole deeper -- but they haven't really come up with a plan to climb out," said Sejong Youn, from SFOC.

- 'Need to offer solutions' -

The world's biggest polluter, China, has vowed to go carbon neutral by 2060, and last month said it would stop its overseas funding of coal power stations.

But few further details have been released, such as whether projects in the pipeline would be affected.

Nearly 60 percent of China's economy is still powered by the fossil fuel and in a sign of the difficulties ahead, this month authorities even ordered mines to expand production to cope with a nationwide energy crunch.

Japan, another major Asian financier of coal overseas, has also pledged to tighten rules for investment in foreign power stations but will not end government funding.

A major complaint from developing nations is the failure to deliver enough aid to help curb carbon pollution, with rich countries falling short on a pledge to provide $100 billion annually.

Going into next month's COP26 climate summit, a key demand of India, the world's second biggest coal consumer, is for more international help financing renewable energy and to mitigate climate impacts.

New Delhi has so far resisted pressure to set a target date for its emissions to reach net zero, and is even pushing ahead with new investments in coal mining.

To make progress, the developed world needs to take a constructive approach in its dealings with poorer countries, said Carlos Fernandez Alvarez, senior energy analyst at the International Energy Agency.

"It is not just about saying 'phase out your coal plants'. We need to offer solutions. It's about policies, finances, technology -- everything," he told AFP.

Despite the challenges, there are positive signs, with many financial institutions in Asia stopping or slowing investments in coal in recent times.

China plans to increase the non-fossil fuel share of energy consumption from 16 percent to 20 percent by 2025, while India has pledged to quadruple renewable electricity capacity by 2030, according to the IEA.

But activists say more needs to be done urgently.

"Climate-induced disasters are happening everywhere now in Asia," said Greenpeace's Mustasya.

Climate change "is happening very fast -- but commitments are very slow," he added.

burs-sr/lto

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Site of Glasgow Climate Talks Has Its Own History of Extreme Weather

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightThe last time the river running through the Scottish city of Glasgow overflowed its banks with deadly results occurred nearly three decades ago. Da

  • Global Energy Crisis Prompts Asia to Turn to U.S. for Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian demand for U.S. oil is rising as the energy crisis boosts prices for other crudes that are priced against the global Brent futures contract. Most Read from BloombergThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate Fight

  • Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck in Merced County

    Parts of Highway 140 are closed in Merced County after a truck hit and killed a bicylist on Sunday morning.

  • China’s economic growth weakens amid construction slowdown

    The world’s second-largest economy grew by 4.9% over a year ago in the three months ending in September, down from the previous quarter’s 7.9%, government data showed Monday.

  • Lake Tahoe waters plummet as drought, climate change plague resort

    Some boat ramps and docks are hundreds of feet from the water line, said Geoffrey Schladow, director of the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center.

  • Nearly 20,000 pounds of trash removed from Great Pacific Garbage Patch

    The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is one of several areas in the ocean that holds massive amounts of debris.

  • The nightmare of India's tallest rubbish mountain

    India's oldest and tallest mountain of rubbish in the city of Mumbai is 18 storeys high.

  • Xi Jinping still refuses to leave China, even for COP26

    The will-he-or-won’t-he guessing game around Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s attendance at a major climate summit in Scotland next week continues. UK prime minister Boris Johnson was advised that Xi likely will not be showing up at COP26 in Glasgow, the BBC reports. World leaders will be gathering at the conference from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 to discuss ways to minimize global warming and the effects of climate change.

  • La Niña is back. What does that mean for a parched Southern California?

    What does another La Niña winter mean for drought-stricken Southern California? Nothing to cheer about.

  • Bitcoin-mining power plant raises ire of environmentalists

    An obstacle to large-scale bitcoin mining is finding enough cheap energy to run the huge, power-gobbling computer arrays that create and transact cryptocurrency. One mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution that has alarmed environmentalists. It uses its own power plant.

  • Bitcoin-mining power plant raises ire of environmentalists in New York

    One Bitcoin mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution in finding cheap energy to run the power-gobbling computer arrays that create and transact cryptocurrency.

  • Japan PM says Fukushima wastewater release can't be delayed

    Japan's new prime minister on Sunday said the planned mass disposal of wastewater stored at the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant cannot be delayed, despite concerns from local residents. Speaking at his first visit to the facility since taking office, Fumio Kishida said his government would work to reassure residents nearby the plant about the technical safety of the wastewater disposal project. The Fukushima Daiichi plant suffered a triple meltdown in 2011 following a massive earthquake and tsunami.

  • Louisiana gators thrive, so farmers' return quota may drop

    Once-endangered alligators are thriving in the wild, so Louisiana authorities are proposing a deep cut in the percentage that farmers must return to marshes where their eggs were laid. “Over the past 50 years, alligator nest surveys have increased from an estimate of less than 10,000 in the 1970s and 1980s to well over 60,000 nests in recent years," the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission said in a notice published Wednesday. "This increase in nesting has produced a population that can now be sustained with a much lower farm return rate.”

  • Top 10 Most Expensive Beanie Babies

    Beanie Babies were a hit in the 1990s, and collectors now pay huge sums, especially if they’re in mint condition. Here’s a look at the top 10 most expensive.

  • Pablo Escobar: Colombia sterilises drug lord's hippos

    Scientists are concerned about the impact of the rogue non-native herd near Escobar's former ranch.

  • Revealed: more than 120,000 US sites feared to handle harmful PFAS ‘forever’ chemicals

    List of facilities makes it clear that virtually no part of the US appears free from the potential risk of air and water contamination with the chemicals Water samples from Clover Flat landfill in Calistoga, California, have confirmed the presence of PFAS chemicals. Photograph: Courtesy of Brian Lilla The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has identified more than 120,000 locations around the US where people may be exposed to a class of toxic “forever chemicals” associated with various can

  • Elon Musk Has Disrupted the Auto and Space Industries. 1 More Thing He Can Add to His Resume.

    Elon Musk has built two industrial behemoths—Tesla and SpaceX—revolutionizing two industries. But that isn't all he has done to change industry.

  • Enbridge fails to meet aquifer cleanup deadline

    Enbridge has failed to meet the Oct. 15 deadline for cleaning up the site of an aquifer ruptured during construction of its controversial Line 3 oil pipeline, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reported Friday. Meanwhile, the DNR is investigating two other sites where the company may have caused additional groundwater damage, the agency said in a statement. The agency did not ...

  • Bay Area prepares for 1st storm of the season this weekend

    "The forecast should give us a reprieve." Many in the Bay Area are ready to greet the first rain of the season with open arms as soon as Sunday after a spring and summer filled with epic drought conditions. Fire crews hope the precipitation gives them a break from fighting wildfires.

  • EPA reveals 120,000 sites in the US where people may be exposed to toxic 'forever chemicals,' the Guardian reports

    The manmade chemicals are linked to cancer and may be present at industrial sites, airports, and military facilities, with large clusters in Colorado and Oklahoma.