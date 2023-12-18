Running trail named after long-time Baldwin cross country coach

A new running trail at White Oak Park has been named after a beloved cross country coach.

Rich Wright was honored in a sign unveiling ceremony on Sunday.

Wright coached at Baldwin High School for 25 years, from 1992 to 2017.

Wright turned to coaching after he and his family were in a serious car accident. After retiring from coaching, he still runs every day.

