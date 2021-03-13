Running vehicles stolen, suspect crashed during chase

Mar. 12—MANKATO — Authorities are reminding people to not leave their vehicles running and unattended after two thefts from a Mankato gas station.

A suspect in at least one of the thefts is in the hospital after crashing during a brief chase.

The first vehicle was stolen from the Kwik Trip on Monks Avenue at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the Mankato Department of Public Safety. The vehicle was recovered abandoned nearby outside The Summit apartments.

A second vehicle was taken from the Kwik Trip around 12:15 a.m. It soon after was spotted nearby by a Blue Earth County sheriff's deputy. There was a brief pursuit before the stolen vehicle crashed on Stadium Road, Associate Director of Public Safety Dan Schisel said.

The 28-year-old male driver was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato.

Charges are being recommended including fleeing police, DWI and obstructing police.

Police are still investigating whether the thefts were related, Schisel said. Both vehicles were left running while their owners went into the gas station.