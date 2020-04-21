Runway Growth Capital LLC Hires Rob Lake; Launches Life Sciences (Venture Debt) Practice

- Lake joins Runway from Bridge Bank, where he founded, built and managed its first venture debt Life Sciences practice -

WOODSIDE, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Runway Growth Capital LLC ("Runway" or the "Company"), a leading lender of growth capital to both venture and non-venture backed companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, announced today that it has hired Rob Lake to head the company's new Life Sciences practice.

Rob Lake, Managing Director, Head of Life Sciences, Runway Growth Capital More

Lake comes to Runway from Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank (NYSE:WAL), where he was the founder and group head of its life sciences practice. During his nearly five years with Bridge Bank, Lake was responsible for all aspects of the group including business development, maintaining asset quality, and managing the division's P&L.

Healthcare companies offer substantial enterprise value; they represent a significant portion of the overall technology and innovation landscape in the U.S. The Life Sciences practice creates another avenue for Runway to further diversify its investment portfolio, and provide healthcare borrowers with access to a seasoned lender who has a positive track record and deep domain knowledge in biopharma, biotechnology, diagnostics, and medical devices.

"Rob brings years of experience and deep sector knowledge, having recently founded and managed a successful life sciences team and national business line for a publicly-traded commercial bank," said David Spreng, CEO of Runway. "Rob is an exceptional culture fit for our Company, given his commitment to his teams and helping borrowers in the life science space achieve their business goals. What sets Rob apart is his results-oriented approach and more than 20 years of success underwriting and closing new business, while managing and maintaining the credit quality of large, complex loan portfolios of early-to-late stage life sciences companies."

Over Lake's lending career, he has funded more than $1.4 billion in loans, while maintaining a low loan loss ratio. At Runway, Lake will continue his efforts to thoughtfully structure loans that support Life Science's growth and meet the needs of both entrepreneurs and institutional equity holders. Lake will also join the teams that support current borrowers in the life sciences space such as CareCloud and MingleHealth .

"David Spreng and the Runway team have a peerless reputation as lenders and investors, and I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a well-regarded team of proven leaders in venture debt," said Lake. "I've spent the last few years helping a technology-focused venture bank launch, build, and grow their expertise in the life sciences vertical, and I'm excited to bring this deep institutional and sector knowledge to Runway's new life sciences practice."

While at Bridge Bank, Lake was responsible for hiring a team of seasoned lenders and significantly growing assets (loans and deposits) from the ground up – closing approximately 50 debt transactions while managing a very active loan portfolio of life sciences companies. Under his leadership, the life sciences division quickly achieved profitability and soon became one of the highest yielding divisions, and had one of the best operating efficiency ratios, within the entire bank.