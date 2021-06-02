‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star Widow Von’Du arrested for domestic violence

Von’Du reportedly posted an IG Live video in which she said, “Some white boy tried me and got his a– beat.”

Reality TV star and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Widow Von’Du was arrested on Memorial Day in Kansas City on charges of domestic violence.

According to a report from People magazine, the Kansas City Police Department confirmed they had responded to a call on Saturday evening and “contacted the victim, who reported an assault.”

Widow Von’Du attends the world premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!” at Flamingo Las Vegas in January 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Von’Du, whose legal name is Ray Fry, was charged with one count of domestic assault in the first degree and three counts of domestic assault in the second degree.

The reality-TV star was released after posting $5,000 of a $50,000 bond and is currently on house arrest, due back in court June 7.

The mugshot of Ray Fry, who is better known as drag queen-performer Widow Von’Du, is shown after his recent arrest. (Jackson County Detention Center)

Gossip site TMZ obtained the probable cause affidavit in the case that said that Von’Du came home in an intoxicated state and assaulted her boyfriend. The affidavit claims she hit her boyfriend in the face four to five times, strangled him and pushed him into a bed frame, knocking him unconscious.

The victim was able to escape after the alleged beating, found help, and he was transported to a hospital, where he required 14 stitches to his face and head.

According to the TMZ report, Von’Du posted an Instagram Live video in which she said, “Some white boy tried me and got his a– beat.” The video was saved by a fan and shared on YouTube.

In a video of the arrest, Von’Du claimed she was being arrested for defending herself in her apartment.

Von’Du had been performing in her native Kansas City at a club called Missie B’s.

A fan has created an online petition asking for charges against Von’Du to be dropped, writing that she was arrested “after being falsly (sic) accused of domestic violence when a former partner of hers would not leave her house she was forced to defend herself.”

Von’Du was a contestant on Season 12 of the popular drag-queen competition show, which airs on VH1 and Logo. She placed seventh in that cycle.

