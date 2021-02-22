Rupee Bounces From Worst Asia Currency on Flood of Stock Inflows

Rupee Bounces From Worst Asia Currency on Flood of Stock Inflows

David Finnerty and Subhadip Sircar

(Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee is turning a corner, as massive inflows into the nation’s stock markets help the currency break past the central bank’s intervention barrier.

Asia’s weakest currency last year is now among its best performers. The rupee has gained 0.6% this year against the dollar, and there are signs it could keep rallying.

A recovering economy and an expansive budget are luring global funds to India’s equities, with investors buying almost $4 billion of stocks this month, the most in Asia’s emerging markets after China. That’s posing a challenge to the Reserve Bank of India, which has been intervening in currency markets to keep the rupee competitive.

The rupee rose to 72.57 per dollar last week, its highest since March. That’s likely to clear the path for its advance to 72 per dollar, technical charts suggest. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg see the currency hitting that level by the fourth quarter.

Moreover, bullish momentum for the rupee could pick up if the exchange rate breaks past the 100-week moving average barrier that’s held since April 2018.

Impetus for more gains could come this Friday with the latest economic growth figures. Economists expect the data to show that India exited a recession with a 0.5% expansion year-on-year in the fourth quarter.

The RBI’s accumulation of dollars in 2020 had held back the rupee, as it built up a record foreign reserves. Nomura Holdings Inc. estimated that the central bank purchased $126 billion from the currency market in 2020, or about 4% of its GDP, mostly offsetting inflows.

The tussle between the central bank and bullish traders though is set to continue, with Governor Shaktikanta Das signaling last month that the RBI won’t relent on building up its foreign-exchange reserves.

“While we may see INR strengthening further in the near-term on supportive inflows, we are cautious on the medium-term outlook,” said Divya Devesh head of Asean and South-Asia FX research at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. “Rising crude oil prices and a widening trade deficit will likely emerge as important headwinds as the year progresses,” he said.

Below are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:

Monday, Feb. 22: South Korea 20-days exports/imports, Japan PPI services, Thailand customs tradeTuesday, Feb. 23: South Korea consumer confidence, Singapore CPIWednesday, Feb. 24: RBNZ policy decision and news conference, Australia 4Q construction work done and wage price index, South Korea business surveys, Malaysia CPIThursday, Feb. 25: Australia 4Q private capex, New Zealand business confidence, Bank of Korea rate decision, Thailand BoP current account balanceFriday, Feb. 26: India 4Q GDP, New Zealand trade balance and consumer confidence, Japan industrial production and retail sales, Singapore industrial production, Malaysia trade balance

  • Pangong Lake: India and China complete pull-back of forces

    The Pangong Lake is one area of an ill-defined border which has seen tensions flare.

  • Did nuclear spy devices in the Himalayas trigger India floods?

    Locals blame recent floods on nuclear-powered spying devices lost in the Himalayas in 1965.

  • India's Serum Institute says prioritising domestic vaccine needs, asks for patience

    Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker by volume, on Sunday asked for patience from foreign governments awaiting their supply of COVID-19 shots, saying it had been directed to prioritise India's requirements. "We are trying our best," Poonawalla said. Based in the western Indian city of Pune, the company is manufacturing the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, one of the two shots that India is using to initially vaccinate some 300 million people as part of a national inoculation drive.

  • Haunted by unfounded fears for their fertility, British Indians are more likely to resist getting COVID-19 vaccine

    A report found that 56% of British Indians were vaccine-hesitant. They also worry vaccines are tainted with alcohol or meat products.

  • Britain to challenge China at U.N. over access to Xinjiang

    Britain will on Monday call for the United Nations to be given "urgent and unfettered" access to Xinjiang to investigate reports of abuses in the Chinese region. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will also mark Britain's return to the U.N. Human Rights Council as a voting member by condemning the rights record of fellow council members China and Russia and will raise concerns about Myanmar and Belarus, his office said.

  • Electric cars are fueling the US’s lithium mining boom

    Used in the batteries of electric vehicles, "White Gold" is setting off a new mining boom in the the US west.

  • Why Denmark's immigrants are losing hope of ever becoming citizens

    Jino Victoria Doabi's voice cracks as she describes the bidding war between Denmark's political parties to make it harder for those born abroad to become citizens. "It makes me feel that I'm not worth anything," the 28-year-old sobs. "I study at the finest university in Denmark and I study the hardest of everyone, and I work hard to improve democracy too, and still this is nothing - just because of where I was born." In most respects, Denmark is a socially-progressive Scandinavian nation, with low levels of inequality, generous welfare, and liberal views on gender equality. But the influence of the populist Danish People's Party over the last 20 years has pushed even the supposedly centrist Social Democratic and Liberal parties towards positions normally more associated with anti-Islamic populist like Donald Trump.

  • China's state broadcaster turns to France for license to broadcast in Europe after losing UK rights

    China’s state news broadcaster is asking France’s media watchdog for permission to continue airing in Europe, after a UK regulator stripped the network of its licence earlier this month. France’s Conseil Supérieur de l’Audiovisuel (CSA) confirmed to the Financial Times (FT) on Sunday that it was reviewing a request by China Global Television Network (CGTN) filed in December. The UK regulator Ofcom revoked CGTN’s license following an investigation which concluded that the network didn’t have “editorial responsibility” over its content, making it illegal to broadcast in the UK. Unlike the UK, France does not have any laws that prohibit state-controlled media from broadcasting in the country. Still, a spokesperson for France’s media watchdog told the FT that it would carry out “additional analysis” in its review in light of Ofcom’s ruling. CGTN launched its European hub in London less than two years ago. The network is hoping France will let it stay in Europe under rules outlined in a decades-old treaty signed by the Council of Europe, a 47-member pan-European organisation of which France, the UK and China are all members. The treaty states that an international broadcaster can air in any member country as long as it falls under the jurisdiction of one member. If the CSA determines CGTN falls under its jurisdiction, it could grant the network permission to continue to broadcast in the UK, as the treaty is separate to and not affected by Brexit. The affair has increased tensions between China and the UK, and left other European countries a difficult situation. Several distributors that broadcast CGTN in Germany have temporarily stopped airing the channel. Meanwhile, the channel is still available for streaming online. In response to Ofcom’s decision, China’s National Radio and Television Administration announced earlier this month it was barring BBC World News from continuing to air in China and Hong Kong. In a statement, the BBC’s Director-General Tim Davie called Beijing's decision “deeply worrying.”

  • Tesla stops taking orders for the entry-level Model Y

    Tesla has stopped taking orders for the Model Y in Standard Range trim mere weeks after introducing it.

  • Bubble Warnings Go Unheeded as Everyone Is a Buyer in Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- The American love affair with stocks is deepening as everyone from frenetic day-traders to staid institutions dive further into the market.Equity funds are drawing fresh money at an unprecedented pace and hedge funds are boosting their stock exposure to a record. Companies themselves are re-emerging as big buyers, with share repurchases doubling from a year ago.The affection underscores growing confidence in an economic recovery, buttressed by government support and vaccines. While aspects of the craze -- the growing obsession with penny stocks and options, primarily -- are the basis for daily warnings about a bubble, bulled-up positioning is proving a sturdy backbone for the rally.Up 75% from March, the S&P 500’s gain dwarfs all previous bull markets at this stage of the cycle since the 1930s.“It’s been truly amazing,” said Brian Culpepper, a money manager at James Investment Research. “Everyone just thinks the stock market is going to go, go, go,” he added. “Whether it’s herd mentality, or fear of being left behind, that’s what you’re seeing.”Dated from the last bear-market bottom, the boom cycle is young -- 11 months, versus five years for the median bull market. But its velocity makes up for the age. The S&P 500’s current peak-to-trough gain already eclipses three other full bull markets. If history is any guide, this one is likely more than half done as the median return of the 13 previous bull cycles was 126%.Indeed, a majority of money managers in a Bank of America poll this month viewed the current bull market as being in a late stage.“I don’t think we’re at bubble levels yet, but there are certainly some red flags that would indicate folks are all-in on stocks and risk,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for the U.S. SPDR exchange-traded fund business at State Street Global Advisors. “You need that euphoric moment for the bull market to top.”That danger has yet to register with investors. Last week, they poured $36 billion into funds focused on U.S. equities, the biggest inflow in more than two decades, according to data compiled by EPFR, a unit of Informa Financial Intelligence.Hedge funds are trimming bearish bets while raising their bullish wagers. Their net leverage, a measure of industry risk appetite that takes into account long versus short positions, climbed to a record this month, according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage unit.The cost of missing out is looming large on investors’ minds with equities having added a stunning $12 trillion to values since March. Valuations rivaling the dot-com era proved no hurdle to risk appetite. Buy-the-dip is the name of the game. As a result, market pullbacks have been shallow. The S&P 500 has staged seven discernible retreats since October, including one in late January, none going further than 4% before a rally took hold.“There have been several times over the past month when it looked as if the rug had been pulled out from the market and the ‘drop’ had begun, but each time buyers have stepped in,” Saut Strategy’s Andrew Adams wrote in a note. “This isn’t a ‘normal’ market, but as long as it continues to press higher and higher, I think we’re almost forced to own stocks.”Bears are almost nowhere to be found, with short sales dwindling to fresh lows amid January’s retail-driven short squeeze. In fact, according to a survey by the National Association of Active Investment Managers, the most-bearish group that typically has a net-short position was 80% long in stocks earlier this month before turning neutral.Add corporate America to the growing army of buyers. Companies -- a reliable ally of the last bull market -- were forced to retreat and preserve cash during the 2020 pandemic, but are splurging on their own shares again. Their announced buybacks have averaged $6.9 billion a day this earnings season, the most since at least 2006, according to quarterly data compiled by EPFR.“Buybacks tend to have a very high correlation with the performance of the S&P 500, so the boom in buybacks is encouraging,” said Winston Chua, an analyst with EPFR.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India, China complete troop pullout from lake area

    Indian and Chinese troops have completed a pullout from a lake area on their disputed border in the western Himalayas, setting the scene for disengagement at other friction points, the two countries said on Sunday. Thousands of soldiers have been facing off since April on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), or the de facto border, including at the glacial Pangong Tso lake. On Saturday, the two commanders met to review the pullout.

  • Vietnam was ranked 2nd for successfully handling the coronavirus pandemic, and its contact tracing was so good it barely had to lock down

    The Lowy Institute ranked Vietnam No. 2 behind New Zealand in successfully handling the pandemic. The US ranked 94.

  • Mitch Trubisky praised by Bears teammates for bounce back in 2020 season

    Players insisted coming back to play well after being benched is harder than it looks.

