Rupert Murdoch Bails On DeSantis, Reportedly Has New Name To Fight Trump

Billionaire media baron Rupert Murdoch reportedly wants to see one Republican in particular take on former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner in the 2024 GOP primary.

On Wednesday, The New York Times said Murdoch “has privately told people” he wants to see Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) enter the race.

Youngkin earlier this year ruled himself out of a run, with commentators suggesting he was readying himself for the 2028 election. However, in May there was renewed speculation that he may throw his hat into the ring one election cycle earlier.

Murdoch’s reported pick came as his media organizations — including Fox News — soured on his initial choice to take on Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), amid the governor’s faltering campaign.

On Tuesday, Rolling Stone said Murdoch and top Fox executives had “grown increasingly displeased” with his campaign’s “perceived stumbles, lackluster polling, and inability to swiftly dethrone Trump.” Relations between Murdoch and Trump have also gone south in recent years.

