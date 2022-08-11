Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall finalize their divorce, remain 'friends'

FILE PHOTO: Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch and former supermodel Jerry Hall pose for a photograph outside St Bride's church following a service to celebrate their wedding which took place on Friday, in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rupert Murdoch
    Rupert Murdoch
    Australian-born American media mogul
  • Jerry Hall
    Jerry Hall
    American actress

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actress and model Jerry Hall and media mogul Rupert Murdoch have finalized their divorce, according to a statement released by the couple.

The 66-year-old Hall filed for divorce in Los Angeles on July 1 from the 91-year-old Murdoch after six years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" and seeking unspecified spousal support and attorneys' fees.

A statement released by Murdoch's attorney, Robert Cohen, and Judy Poller, a lawyer representing Hall, and provided to Reuters on Thursday, confirmed the couple had finalized their divorce but "remain good friends."

Hall said in the petition filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court that she was "unaware of the full nature and extent of all (Murdoch's) assets and debts, and will amend this petition when the information has been ascertained."

Murdoch married Hall in a low-key ceremony in central London in March 2016. The Fox Corp chairman and his former supermodel wife were frequent fodder for the tabloids, which chronicled their wedding at Spencer House and the festivities surrounding the elder Murdoch's 90th birthday celebration last year at Tavern on the Green in New York City.

Murdoch's divorce, his fourth, was seen as unlikely to alter the ownership structure of businesses in which he holds stakes including Fox Corp, the parent company of Fox News Channel, and News Corp. Murdoch controls News Corp and Fox Corp through a Reno, Nevada-based family trust that holds roughly a 40% stake in voting shares of each company.

Hall previously was a longtime partner of Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, with whom she has four children.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • Charges dismissed against man accused of lewd behavior

    NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford police report they arrested a volunteer Freetown firefighter for exposing himself at least three times to groups of young women including one time when he drove alongside a …

  • Credit Suisse steps up $440 million legal dispute with SoftBank

    Switzerland's second-largest bank is trying to recover funds that Greensill Capital, a defunct finance firm, had lent to Katerra, a SoftBank-backed U.S. construction group that filed for bankruptcy last year. Credit Suisse has been working to recover money from the collapse of some $10 billion in funds linked to the insolvent supply chain finance firm Greensill. Last year, the bank filed a petition in the United States seeking information it said would support a lawsuit that it planned to file against SoftBank and other affiliates in Britain over the money it said was owed by Katerra.

  • UK meets energy firms but no help yet for hard-hit consumers

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and senior ministers held inconclusive talks Thursday with energy companies amid mounting pressure to help residents cope with soaring gas and electricity prices. Johnson, who is in his final weeks as prime minister, joined Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng at the meeting with firms including Scottish Power, EDF and Centrica. Johnson said the government would “keep urging the electricity sector to continue working on ways we can ease the cost of living pressures and to invest further and faster in British energy security.”

  • Confirmed Cases of Monkeypox Surpass 10,000 in the United States

    The CDC says the U.S. currently has the world’s highest number of confirmed cases of the rare virus

  • Counselor warns parents how current issues may impact children’s mental health

    The pandemic, learning over Zoom and school shootings are all things that can impact children’s mental health.

  • SoftBank to trim Alibaba stake to 14.6%, poised to book $34B gain

    Masayoshi Son famously built his war chest by pumping $20 million into Alibaba two decades ago. Over the years the Chinese e-commerce behemoth has become a way for the billionaire founder of SoftBank Group to generate liquidity. Alibaba's stock is down 70% from an October 2020 peak that valued it at $307 per share.

  • LA City Council Votes To Outlaw Homeless Camps Near Schools, Day Care Centers

    The 11-3 vote came after a tense meeting interrupted by protesters, resulting in one arrest and two police officers getting injured.

  • Nicola Peltz says Victoria Beckham's atelier couldn't make her a wedding dress following a report that she's feuding with her mother-in-law

    In an interview with Variety, Nicola Peltz Beckham said that she initially planned to wear a Victoria Beckham wedding dress.

  • Los Angeles OKs sweeping ban on homeless camps near schools

    Homeless encampments that have proliferated in nearly every neighborhood of Los Angeles will no longer be allowed within 500 feet (152 meters) of schools and day care centers under a sweeping ban approved Tuesday during a City Council meeting disrupted by protesters who said the law criminalizes homelessness. The council voted 11-3 to broadly expand an existing prohibition on sitting, sleeping or camping that previously only applied to schools and day cares specified by the council. One person was arrested, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez said.

  • VIDEO: 4 women arrested after deputy causes car to spin during chase

    The driver initially pulled over, but sped off again when the deputy told her to get out.

  • 'AGT' fans slam new show format after 9 out of 11 acts are eliminated

    After 11 acts took the stage on America's Got Talent's&nbsp;first live show Tuesday, we found out the two acts moving on to the finals during Wednesday night's live results. The stakes were high as the nine acts not voted through by America's overnight votes would be sent home with no instant or judges' save – a new format introduced this season. The first five acts to be immediately eliminated were pageant queen-turned comedienne Lace Larrabee, Ukrainian contortionist Oleksander Yenivatov, Colombian dancing duo Steffany and Yeremy, school shooting survivor and singer Ava Swiss, Amazing Veranica & Her Incredible Friends, and, sadly, Ben Lapidus aka Parmesan Guy. The top five acts still in the running were acrobatic group Amoukanama, NFL Players Choir, comedian Don McMillan, country singer Drake Milligan, and Terry Crews's Golden Buzzer saxophonist Avery Dixon. Some fans were super upset about Parmesan Guy's elimination, but most viewers took to Twitter Wednesday slamming AGT's new "rushed" and "accelerated" format of cutting so many acts after only one night. One person harshly tweeted: "This new format with only 2 acts going through and skipping the actual semi-finals is not the win @AGT thinks it is. Another disappointing decision from tone deaf producers." (@The_Duke_of_Pi) However, despite those unhappy reactions, ultimately viewers were happy about the two acts who did make it through to the finals – Drake Milligan and Avery Dixon!

  • Rams estimate nearly 100,000 fans attended training camp across 10 days

    The Rams got an outstanding fan turnout at training camp this year, with nearly 100,000 fans attending practices at UC Irvine

  • How Kim Kardashian Feels About Pete Davidson Seeking Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Harassment

    Page Six has insight on how Kim Kardashian felt about her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson being brought to the point where he needed professional help coping with Kanye West's antics.

  • Suspect arrested in 1982 cold case murder of Palo Alto High student Karen Stitt

    Using the latest advances in DNA technology, Sunnyvale cold case investigators announced Tuesday they have arrested a suspect in the September 1982 murder of 15-year-old Palo Alto High student Karen Stitt.

  • ‘The Sandman’ Kept a Disturbing Lesbian Plot—and Is Better for It

    NetflixThe landscape for lesbian-adjacent television is a bit strange right now. For every prestige series like Yellowjackets, there is a canceled cheesy romp like First Kill. A more satisfying balance between serious dramas and easy-to-watch guilty pleasures hasn’t particularly been achieved yet, even if lesbian representation has increased on both cable and streaming in recent years.GLAAD’s Where We Are on TV report for the 2021-2022 season reports that lesbian characters make up 40 percent of

  • If states agree to Colorado River water cuts (which is iffy), they may not be big enough

    Even if states agree to use 2 million acre-feet less water, the minimum suggested to prop up Lake Mead and Lake Powell, that won't fix things.

  • Bachelor Alum Nick Viall Teases Future Engagement to Girlfriend Natalie Joy

    Bachelor Nation's Niall Viall and girlfriend Natalie Joy are getting serious. Find out what the reality star is saying about their future and possibly getting engaged sometime soon.

  • California teacher aligned with antifa received 3 years of pay to resign

    The district said the settlement came down to basic math: Pay the teacher to resign and avoid even more disruption.

  • How to Make Upside-Down Turkey

    Roasted turkey is a staple recipe for many holiday tables, and this version will leave everyone satisfied. For super-flavorful gravy, scatter cut oranges, onion, and garlic, along with a few rosemary and sage sprigs, in the bottom of the pan before you begin roasting the turkey. This recipe in this video is a fun way to upgrade your Thanksgiving meal.

  • Fears of losing battle to control monkeypox in California, U.S. as cases surge

    Monkeypox cases are rising exponentially, dimming hopes that officials can quickly gain control of the virus that has the potential to establish a lasting foothold.