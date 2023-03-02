Rupert Murdoch Might've Gutted Fox News' Best Dominion Defense, Ex-Prosecutor Says

3
Josephine Harvey
·2 min read

Rupert Murdoch’s testimony about Fox News’ 2020 election coverage might’ve undermined one of the network’s best defenses against the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit, a former federal prosecutor said.

Dominion is suing Fox for $1.6 billion after several hosts amplified conspiracy theories that its voting machines were used to rig the presidential election against Donald Trump.

Murdoch, chairman of News Corp, testified under oath in a January deposition that Fox News hosts Sean Hannity, Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro all endorsed the false notion that the election had been stolen. He asserted that the false statements were endorsed by the hosts, not by Fox News as an entity.

“Rupert Murdoch’s testimony really guts what I think is the best potential defense here for Fox,” CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig said Wednesday on “The Situation Room,” according to a clip recorded by Mediaite. “Their defense ― they’ve articulated this ― is going to be: These were newsworthy comments by the then-president and his top advisers. We were simply reporting them.’”

“Now Murdoch has admitted ‘We endorse them,’ although he tried to draw this distinction between, well, not ‘we, Fox’ but ‘we, our top anchors,’” he added.

“But who is Fox News, who is any media corporation, if not the voices of its top journalists and reporters?”

In a lengthy statement issued after Murdoch’s testimony was made public, Fox News accused Dominion of smearing the network for “covering and commenting on allegations by a sitting President of the United States.”

Fox News also emailed key points from its opposition brief to HuffPost. Among its arguments was the claim that Dominion had taken an “extreme view of defamation law that would stop the media in its tracks” and prevent the press from covering newsworthy allegations from noteworthy figures.

Related...

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats ask Fox not to push 'propaganda' on 2020 election

    The two top Democrats in Congress are asking Fox News executives not to spread “grave propaganda” about the 2020 election and are demanding that commentators who have falsely suggested that the election was stolen acknowledge on the air that they were wrong. The letter to Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., comes a day after an unsealed deposition revealed that Murdoch had acknowledged that some network commentators endorsed former President Donald Trump’s false claims.

  • Rupert Murdoch admits Fox News hosts endorsed election lies

    Fox Corporation chairman Rupert Murdoch acknowledged in a deposition that his network's commentators pushed false allegations by former President Trump that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Lee Levine, a retired media lawyer, joined John Dickerson on Prime Time to discuss.

  • Rupert Murdoch said Sean Hannity was 'privately disgusted' by Donald Trump for weeks after the election: court filing

    Murdoch said in an email to Paul Ryan that Sean Hannity was "scared to lose viewers" from Fox News' GOP base, despite being grossed out by Trump.

  • Biden sees surge in Dem backing for 2024 run, with support highest among the young: poll

    The number of Democratic voters who think President Biden should be the party’s nominee in 2024 is rising, according to a new Emerson College national survey released on Tuesday. Seventy-one percent of Democratic voters said Biden should carry the party’s banner in the presidential election next year, up from 58 percent in last month’s Emerson…

  • Lawrence: Dominion suit has proven that Fox sells lies

    MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes the latest filing in the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox where Chairman Rupert Murdoch admits that his network’s hosts “endorsed” lies, and explains why Tucker Carlson and other Fox hosts live in fear of their audience finding out about those lies.

  • Arizona woman wanted after man found shot dead in bedroom, police say

    Kathryn “Katie” Hansen, 27, is suspected in the the murder of a 32-year-old man who was found shot multiple times in a bedroom of a residence in Mesa, Arizona, police said.

  • Ex-Ohio National Guardsman sentenced to 6 years after creating ghost guns, antisemitic threats

    Thomas Develin, 25, of Columbus, was sentenced to 71 months in prison on federal weapons counts, court records show.

  • Putin ally moves to up jail time for insulting the army, protect mercenaries

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's top lawmaker said on Wednesday he was introducing amendments to a wartime censorship law that would increase the maximum penalty for discrediting the army from five to 15 years in jail and extend the law to cover the Wagner mercenary force. Moscow introduced sweeping censorship laws shortly after ordering tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine a year ago. "Discrediting" the army can currently be punished by up to five years in prison, while spreading knowingly false information about it can attract a 15-year jail sentence.

  • NFC champion Eagles name Johnson, Desai new coordinators

    The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles are moving on with new offensive and defensive coordinators. The Eagles promoted quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator on Tuesday, replacing Shane Steichen after he left to become head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The Eagles also named Sean Desai as defensive coordinator, hiring him away from his role as associate head coach with the Seattle Seahawks.

  • This won't end well for Dan Snyder. Why is NFL willing to go down with him? | Opinion

    According to ESPN report, federal authorities investigating Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder for financial misconduct tied to $55 million loan.

  • Ron DeSantis’ Anti-Free Speech Crusade Would Cancel Fox News

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters/PixabayWhen Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed the Florida legislature to join his crusade against “wokeness” in public schools, First Amendment experts warned that like many of the anti-“critical race theory” laws around the country, the bills were written so broadly that they could be reasonably interpreted as de facto prohibition on anything other than specifically state-sanctioned speech.Even critics of “wokeness” have argued that pr

  • Legal analysis on Fox News defamation case

    CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS Mornings" to break down the defamation lawsuit against Fox News. Dominion Voting Systems accuses the network of promoting falsehoods that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.

  • 'Mandalorian' star Pedro Pascal, creators on new Grogu revelations and 'Last of Us' comparisons

    "The Mandaloiran" star Pedro Pascal and series creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni spill secrets of Season 3.

  • Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman predicts the S&P 500 will plunge 22% - and warns a US recession lies ahead

    Cooperman is bracing for stubborn inflation, higher interest rates, more pressure on stocks, and an inevitable recession.

  • ‘I Got Very Sick,’ Says Woman Who Was Prescribed Diabetes Drugs For Weight Loss

    A recent diet trend is to take diabetes drugs for the purpose of losing weight. But taking medications for off-label use can be risky. Lauren and Haley each say they were prescribed a diabetes drug for weight loss – both had very serious reactions, and both ended up hospitalized. “I got very sick. Nauseous, vomiting, hunched over in pain. I was tachycardic,” says Haley, who no longer takes the medication. Lauren, who describes similar symptoms, says she also wound up in the hospital with gastritis. She says she now takes a similar diabetes medication but at much lower doses. David Nazarian, M.D., a physician at My Concierge MD in Beverly Hills says not only can the side effects of these medications be dangerous – the medications can sometimes trigger other conditions, such as gallbladder disease, pancreatitis, and more. “I’m seeing and hearing – people are just being prescribed these medications without proper workup and follow-up,” says Dr. Nazarine in the video above. Additionally, he says the weight loss achieved while taking diabetes medication often isn’t permanent. This episode of Dr. Phil, “Dangerous Diet Crazes?” airs Tuesday. Check your local listing to find out where to watch. WATCH: Woman Claims High Fruit, Raw Vegan Diet Can Cure Everything From Addiction To Cancer TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Need Dr. Phil to get real with someone?

  • Karine Jean-Pierre dodges question on Lori Lightfoot's re-election loss, blames GOP for crime surge

    White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre avoided a question about Lori Lightfoot's loss in the Chicago mayoral election and appeared to blame Republicans for rising crime.

  • Texas megachurch votes to leave United Methodist Church as mainline denomination fractures over LGBT issues

    St. Andrew Methodist Church in Plano, Texas, voted overwhelmingly to depart the United Methodist Church last week as the denomination continues to fracture over sexuality.

  • Cowboys' Stephen Jones says team will 'more than likely' use franchise tag, but will it be on Tony Pollard?

    He also hinted Ezekiel Elliott is "making a lot of money."

  • Air Force relieves 6 officers at nuclear base after lapses

    Six Air Force officers who were in charge of caring for the infrastructure, fuel and logistics support for a North Dakota nuclear missile base were relieved of command due to a loss of confidence in their ability to carry out their responsibilities, the Air Force said. The officers include two commanders and four subordinate officers at Minot Air Force Base, including 5th Mission Support Group commander Col. Gregory Mayer and 5th Logistics Readiness Squadron Maj. Jonathan Welch, a defense official said. The four subordinate officers were not identified.

  • Buffalo Wild Wings manager takes off from restaurant with bags of cash, Florida cops say

    He also pocketed cash from change orders for the restaurant on at least two occasions, police said.