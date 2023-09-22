What will be Rupert Murdoch's legacy? Analysts weigh in

STORY: “Rupert Murdoch had a profound effect on the conservative movement in America," said Rick Wilson, the co-founder of the Lincoln Project, a prominent anti-Trump group of current and former Republicans.

Alice Enders, the director of research at Enders Analysis, said Rupert's influence has been "heavily diluted by the decline of newspapers".

Shareholder activist Stephen Mayne describes it as a "sad legacy".

"He's backed Trump, he's backed denial of climate change, in Australia at the moment he's opposing Indigenous recognition for Australians and an advisory committee for Indigenous Australians," he added.