Rupesh Singh Is The Non-Executive Director of OpenLearning Limited (ASX:OLL) And They Just Picked Up 73% More Shares

OpenLearning Limited (ASX:OLL) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Non-Executive Director, Rupesh Singh, recently bought a whopping AU$964k worth of stock, at a price of AU$0.043. That purchase boosted their holding by 73%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

OpenLearning Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Rupesh Singh was the biggest purchase of OpenLearning shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.026. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Rupesh Singh was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of OpenLearning

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. OpenLearning insiders own about AU$1.9m worth of shares. That equates to 27% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The OpenLearning Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in OpenLearning shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with OpenLearning (including 3 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

