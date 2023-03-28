Rupp Arena hit with gunfire after robbery in downtown Lexington, police say

Rupp Arena was damaged by gunfire Monday night after a robbery happened in the area, according to Lexington police.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. police received a report of a robbery with shots fired in the 100 block of Algonquin Street near Rupp Arena, according to Lt. Samantha Moore with the Lexington Police Department. Officers apprehended three suspects on the scene, one of whom was a juvenile.

The suspects were charged with first degree robbery, first degree wanton endangerment and second degree fleeing/evading police, according to Moore. The suspects were not identified by police Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported, but Moore said Rupp Arena was hit by gunfire.