Rural America Turning to Grocers, High-Fee ATMs as Banks Leave

(Bloomberg) -- Fifty years ago Allendale, South Carolina, was a bustling community catering to New Yorkers driving to Florida. These days the tiny town makes the nightly news for drive-by shootings -- and caught the attention of federal regulators after it lost half of its bank branches.The lack of financial institutions is a major challenge facing smaller towns, where more than 1,500 bank branches closed between 2012 and 2017, according to a recent Federal Reserve report. The loss of a simple credit union in Allendale speaks to deeper issues plaguing many rural communities, which are falling increasingly far behind cities even as America’s economy soars.

An hour south of Augusta, Georgia, Allendale seems lost in time. People here speak about its heyday, the 1960s, as if it were yesterday. Those once-thriving motels along U.S. Highway 301 are now hulks of broken glass, peeling paint and overgrown weeds. The arrival of Interstate 95 about 35 miles to the east began a decades-long slide for the town, as motorists could bypass the community.

The town got a rare reprieve from negative news earlier this month, as Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg swung by to build support in a county that is 74% African American.

Luring McDonald’s

Lee Harley-Fitts, a 60-something town councilwoman, has modest wants for herself and the roughly 9,000 people in surrounding Allendale County, where the median household income is $23,000 a year and 30% of the population is below the poverty line. People are excited about a coming Dollar Tree store, she says, while luring a McDonald’s is still a dream.

That’s why local town and county officials, including the school superintendent, all rallied recently to try preserve something as seemingly mundane as a small credit union.

Town and county leaders caught wind earlier this year that one of just two financial institutions in the area, North Augusta-based SRP Federal Credit Union, was considering moving to another small town 30 miles north called Williston. SRP’s Allendale branch wasn’t much -- a portable building with a few parking spots and a cash machine. But the impoverished community valued its low fees, and with Social Security benefits now transmitted electronically, many people visited to take out cash loaded onto their benefit cards.

“I would wager that some of their people would have been unbanked before they established a branch here,” says Wilbur Cave, who heads a local nonprofit that develops affordable housing.

Representatives of SRP didn’t respond to multiple messages from Bloomberg News.

‘Deeply Affected’

The Federal Reserve’s November report notes that roughly 800 rural counties lost 1,533 bank branches in the five years ended 2017, or 14% of their total. Urban counties lost a more modest 9% of their branches as people migrate to online banking, because of industry consolidation and other reasons.

Allendale County is among 44 “deeply affected” counties that lost at least half of their branches, according to the report, which focuses exclusively on banks as opposed to credit unions like SRP. Allendale had lost a small community bank in 2014 after it failed, leaving it with a single traditional bank, called Palmetto State, as well as with SRP.

One proposal made by regulators last week to boost the flow the credit to poorer communities by updating the 1970s Community Reinvestment Act. Under the measure, lenders could see an increase in the $250 billion they have to spend annually to meet U.S. requirements for doing business in lower-income areas.

Distressed about losing yet another institution, town and county leaders here say they lobbied SRP’s executives to stay by meeting with credit union officials and by offering them a more desirable location in a better part of Allendale.

Ultimately, SRP pulled out of Allendale County in May, according to a local news report, creating one more hardship in a town with plenty already.

Relying on Grocer

Allendale’s mayor and a councilwoman say they met with an SRP official who was concerned about crime in the area, dissatisfied with the branch’s location and worried about employees’ safety. Bill Robinson, a county councilman, said weak business at the site was a problem. Ultimately, the parties couldn’t agree on a new location.