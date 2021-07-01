Rural Aurora man sent to prison on drug trafficking, stolen vehicle convictions

Jul. 1—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 31-year-old Lawrence County man drew prison time when he pleaded guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of other drugs and a stolen vehicle.

Nathan D. Primavera, of rural Aurora, pleaded guilty June 15 in Lawrence County Circuit Court to first-degree trafficking in drugs, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle in a plea agreement dismissing a second felony count of possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The plea deal called for concurrent sentences of 15 years for trafficking, five years for drug possession and two years for tampering. Judge David Cole assessed Primavera the agree-upon length of terms with the sentences to be served in the state's long-term drug treatment program.

The convictions stem from arrests Aug. 3 and 6 of last year.

A sheriff's deputy arrested Primavera on the first date after finding him inside a vehicle parked in someone else's pasture along County Road 2210. The deputy smelled marijuana, found the defendant to be in possession of 4 grams of pot and determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Three days later, another deputy checking out a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at an address on Pheasant Run Drive in Aurora made contact with Primavera and allegedly found him to be high on methamphetamine and in possession of 37 grams of the drug, according to a probable-cause affidavit.