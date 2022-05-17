Rural Aurora man to stand trial on drug trafficking charges

May 17—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 67-year-old man has been ordered to stand trial in Lawrence County on drug trafficking charges.

Freddie Jensen Sr. waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree trafficking in drugs, delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and maintaining a public nuisance. Associate Court Judge Matthew Kasper set Jensen's initial appearance in a trial division for June 14.

The charges stem from the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department's serving of a search warrant March 9, 2021, on a property on Lawrence County Road 1224 near Aurora.

The search warrant for the property — on which multiple trailer homes and outbuildings are located — was obtained after a search warrant served on the person of Freddie Jensen II, 44, the son of Freddie Jensen Sr., with the aid of a SWAT team turned up a bag containing about a quarter-pound of methamphetamine and $1,040.

More meth was discovered inside the trailer home determined to be the primary residence of the son, and 1 gram of meth, 248.7 grams of marijuana and a shotgun were found in a trailer determined to be the primary residence of the father, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Freddie Jensen II, who also faced trafficking charges, pleaded guilty Nov. 9 to a reduced count of delivery of a controlled substance and to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to concurrent terms of seven years.