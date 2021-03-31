Rural Aurora man waives hearing on drug trafficking, stolen vehicle charges

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·1 min read

Mar. 31—MOUNT VERNON — A 31-year-old man waived a preliminary hearing Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court on drug trafficking and stolen vehicle charges.

Nathan D. Primavera, of rural Aurora, waived the hearing and was ordered to stand trial on felony counts of first-degree trafficking in drugs, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Associate Judge Scott Sifferman set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for April 12.

The charges stem from arrests Aug. 3 and Aug. 6 of last year.

A sheriff's deputy arrested Primavera on the first date after finding him inside a vehicle parked in someone else's pasture along County Road 2210. The deputy smelled marijuana, found the defendant to be in possession of 4 grams of pot and determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Three days later, another deputy checking out a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at an address on Pheasant Run Drive in Aurora made contact with the defendant and allegedly found him to be high on methamphetamine and in possession of 37 grams of the drug, according to a second affidavit.

