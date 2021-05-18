Rural Aurora man's domestic assault charges dismissed

May 18—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — An Aurora man's felony domestic assault charges were dismissed Monday due to his girlfriend's unwillingness to testify against him at a preliminary hearing, according to the Lawrence County prosecutor's office.

Parker T. Abramovitz, 31, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court on counts of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. The hearing was scuttled when the prosecutor's office announced that the charges were being dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim.

Abramovitz was arrested after a domestic disturbance March 6 at a motel in Aurora during which he allegedly grabbed a handgun from his girlfriend's purse and started to point it at her. During a struggle for control of the gun, he purportedly kept trying to point it at her face and she kept pushing it away and shoved him on to a bed.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, he purportedly regained his feet, backed her up against a wall, leveled the gun at her head and fired a shot that narrowly missed her when she turned her head and closed her eyes. The round entered the wall, and she grabbed the gun from him as it jammed ejecting the casing, according to the affidavit.

He then grabbed her purse, ran from their motel room and was later found by police hiding behind a pile of building materials south of the motel, the affidavit states.