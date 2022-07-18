Rural Belgrade man sentenced to probation for possessing child pornography

Jul. 18—WILLMAR

— A prison sentence was stayed against a rural Belgrade man convicted of possessing child pornography, and he will serve five years of supervised probation.

Jose Alejandro Nieto Campos, 41, was sentenced June 21 in Kandiyohi County District Court on one felony count of possession of a pornographic work. A 20-month prison sentence was stayed for five years.

He was sentenced to 161 days in jail, given credit for 161 days already served, and was ordered to pay fines and fees of $140.

He pleaded guilty to the single charge March 22, and a felony charge of disseminating a pornographic work was dismissed as part of a plea agreement that requires he undergo a psychosexual evaluation and have no unsupervised contact with minors.

Judge Melissa Listug ordered those conditions as part of his probation along with several others, including that he register as a predatory offender, not possess sexually explicit material and not access the internet without the approval of a probation agent.

According to the criminal complaint, a detective with the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office reviewed video files of sexual intercourse between an adult male and a minor female based on a report from the

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

. One report was dated Dec. 2, 2020, and another report was provided Feb. 3, 2021, regarding a total of four videos uploaded via two different social media platforms.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension obtained subpoenas for phone and internet information that produced a billing address and a service address.

In April and May of 2021, a Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office detective and other law enforcement visited New London and Regal area addresses to interview witnesses and execute search warrants.

They eventually located Nieto Campos working at a farm, where he was arrested May 7, 2021.

He spoke with a detective and said he resided at the address of the internet service, but said he did not know anything about a social media account suspected of being used in the uploading of one of the videos.