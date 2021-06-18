Rural Carthage man to stand trial on drug, firearm charges

Jun. 18—A judge on Thursday ordered a 54-year-old defendant to stand trial when he waived a preliminary hearing on felony drug and firearm offenses and a misdemeanor assault charge.

John R. Kyte, of rural Carthage, waived the hearing Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and fourth-degree domestic assault. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for July 6.

Kyte was arrested on the charges Nov. 14 when Jasper County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence outside Carthage.

The deputies contacted a female friend of the defendant who purportedly had locked herself in a bedroom armed with a shotgun out of fear of Kyte. She told a deputy that he had just banged on the door and yelled at her: "A cop is here. I'm going to kill you."

She told the deputy that Kyte gave her the shotgun for Christmas but insisted on keeping it at his house and had restricted her access to it. She told the deputies that the defendant, who is a convicted felon, also had a rifle in the house.

Kyte purportedly acknowledged having bought both guns and keeping the rifle in his truck. He was taken into custody at that point for unlawful possession of the gun. A search of his person at the Jasper County Jail allegedly turned up a bag containing a small amount of methamphetamine.