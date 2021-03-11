Rural Carthage man takes plea offer on drunken driving, firearm charges

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·1 min read

Mar. 11—A 46-year-old defendant pleaded guilty this week in Jasper County Circuit Court to drunken driving and firearm charges.

Travis J. Ritter, of rural Carthage, changed his plea to guilty Monday on a felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated.

The defendant's plea agreement would limit the sentence he might receive on the firearm offense to no more than four years. He was facing the possibility of up to seven years for the charge.

Circuit Judge Gayle Crane delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant. The judge set Ritter's sentencing hearing for April 19.

The charges pertain to an arrest on Oct. 2, 2019, when a Jasper County deputy stopped a motorcycle Ritter was riding on Cedar Road at County Road 90 after receiving a report that Ritter had left a residence in an intoxicated state and bearing a handgun.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the defendant, whose driver's license was suspended at the time, could not perform standard field sobriety tests and admitted to the deputy that he had thrown the gun from the bike while the deputy was turning his vehicle about to pursue and stop him.

The document further states that Ritter is a convicted felon and is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.

