Rural Carthage man's rape charges dismissed

Sep. 27—The Jasper County prosecutor's office Monday dismissed rape charges on a 25-year-old defendant in light of the state's inability to locate the victim to arrange for her testimony at trial.

Elijah L. George was scheduled to go to trial Oct. 4 in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges that he sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman two years ago in Carthage.

George was facing counts of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy in the case. But the Jasper County prosecutor's office informed the court Monday that the charges were being dismissed because of an inability to locate the defendant's accuser.

The woman had testified at a preliminary hearing two years ago that she met George through the online messaging application Snapchat and had put him off several times before finally agreeing to meet him in person in April 2020 when he promised it would not be a sexual encounter.

He drove to her home in Carthage late at night and she stepped outside to sit in his vehicle with him, she told the court. She said that during that meeting he kept trying to get her to kiss him and she finally relented in hopes it would appease him and he would back off. But he instead became more sexually aggressive and forced himself on her despite her protestations, she testified.