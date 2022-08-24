Rural CF man arrested for OWI-9, months after early release from prison

Aug. 24—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A rural Chippewa Falls man released from prison early after he was convicted of his eighth drunk-driving offense has now been arrested for his ninth drunk-driving offense.

Terry L. Stalson, 54, 5067 Highway K, appeared for a bond hearing in Chippewa County Court on Friday. He has now been charged with OWI-9, operating after revocation, knowingly fleeing an officer, failure to install an ignition interlock device, and obstructing an officer. Court Commissioner Kari Hoel ordered Stalson be held on a $20,000 cash bond. Stalson also was cited for excessive speeds, between 25 and 29 mph over posted limits.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa County deputy observed Stalson speeding along Highway X at 2:05 a.m. Friday in the town of Lafayette. Stalson attempted to flee the scene and sped up. However, he approached the intersection with 50th Avenue at 60 mph, attempted to stop and make a left turn, but he lost control of the vehicle, with it crashing into woods in the southeast corner of the intersection.

Stalson initially attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended.

He failed field sobriety tests and had a .195 blood-alcohol level on a preliminary breath test. Stalson was processed into the Chippewa County Jail at 5:46 a.m. Friday.

In February 2019, Stalson pleaded guilty to his eighth drunk-driving offense and was ordered to serve four years in prison and four years of extended supervision; he was given credit for 76 days already served.

However, Department of Corrections online records show that Stalson was released from Oshkosh Correctional Institution in December 2021, having served about 34 months of his roughly 46-month sentence remaining after jail credit.

As part of Stalson's sentence for his eighth drunk-driving conviction, Judge Steve Gibbs ordered him to pay $2,277 in fines and court costs and complete 400 hours of community service, and revoked his driving license for three years. However, Gibbs ruled Stalson was eligible for a substance abuse treatment program at the recommendation of Stalson's attorney.

Stalson was arrested June 16, 2018 for his eighth drunk-driving offense. Court records show Stalson was convicted of his seventh drunken-driving offense in 2013 in Chippewa County Court, and he was ordered to serve three years in prison and three years of extended supervision. He also has been convicted of drunken driving five times in Eau Claire County Court and once in Rusk County Court.