Rural CF man charged with seventh drunk-driving offense

Jun. 15—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A rural Chippewa Falls man has been charged with his seventh drunken-driving offense.

James W. Stanek II, 56, 18053 Highway X, was charged in Chippewa County Court with seventh-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He returns to court today.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the Bateman Tavern in the town of Lafayette at 10:43 p.m. May 14, because of a report that Stanek was acting erratically. Stanek failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.

Court records show he appeared for a bond hearing May 17, where a $500 cash bond was set. He posted it later that day.

Stanek was convicted of his sixth drunken-driving offense in 2009 in Dunn County Court.