Rural CF man charged with seventh drunk-driving offense

Chris Vetter, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
·1 min read

Jun. 15—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A rural Chippewa Falls man has been charged with his seventh drunken-driving offense.

James W. Stanek II, 56, 18053 Highway X, was charged in Chippewa County Court with seventh-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He returns to court today.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the Bateman Tavern in the town of Lafayette at 10:43 p.m. May 14, because of a report that Stanek was acting erratically. Stanek failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.

Court records show he appeared for a bond hearing May 17, where a $500 cash bond was set. He posted it later that day.

Stanek was convicted of his sixth drunken-driving offense in 2009 in Dunn County Court.

Recommended Stories

  • Philippines: Int'l court probe of drug killings is insulting

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will never cooperate with a possible International Criminal Court investigation into the thousands of killings under his anti-drugs crackdown, his spokesman said Tuesday, calling an international inquiry insulting to the country’s justice system. A leading Duterte critic, jailed opposition Sen. Leila de Lima, said the Philippine leader may now be harboring fears of “being dragged in chains to the Hague” to be tried as “an enemy of mankind.” Outgoing ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said Monday that a preliminary examination found reason to believe crimes against humanity had been committed during Duterte's crackdown on drugs between July 1, 2016, and March 16, 2019.

  • Putin’s Prison Swap Offer Could Free This Jailed American

    Anton Novoderezhkin/GettyMOSCOW—In Russia, dissidents, opposition activists, and journalists by the dozen have languished in jail for years as political hostages—pawns in Vladimir Putin’s diplomatic games with the West.But now, there is a glimmer of hope, at least for American prisoners, that the Biden-Putin meeting in Geneva on Wednesday could bring them freedom.On Friday, Putin said that he is willing to swap Americans jailed in Russia for Russian citizens imprisoned in the U.S. “We hope very

  • Republicans Now Want to ‘Audit’ Election Results in States That Trump Won

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast/Photos via GettyThe Arizona state senate’s haphazard, controversial audit of 2020 ballots has become a popular destination for Republican lawmakers looking to undermine the results in battleground states that Joe Biden won. And now, audit-mania has spread even to the states that Biden lost.In the wake of the Arizona audit’s success at grabbing publicity across right-wing media, Republican lawmakers in states that Trump won are demanding Arizona-

  • Cruise industry tanks: DeSantis' mixed messaging leaves business grounded

    Now that worldwide medical establishments have a handle on COVID-19, it’s time to move America’s cruise industry back to the forefront of travel.

  • AstraZeneca says antibody treatment failed in preventing COVID-19 in exposed patients

    "While this trial did not meet the primary endpoint against symptomatic illness, we are encouraged by the protection seen in the PCR negative participants following treatment with AZD7442," Mene Pangalos, AstraZeneca executive vice president, said in a statement. AstraZeneca is also studying the treatment in a pre-exposed patients trial and for preventing more severe disease. The monoclonal antibody therapy belongs to a class of drugs which mimic natural antibodies the body produces to fight off the infection.

  • New Israel government vows change, but not for Palestinians

    Israel's fragile new government has shown little interest in addressing the decades-old conflict with the Palestinians, but it may not have a choice. Jewish ultranationalists are already staging provocations aimed at splitting the coalition and bringing about a return to right-wing rule. In doing so, they risk escalating tensions with the Palestinians weeks after an 11-day Gaza war was halted by an informal cease-fire.

  • Police investigate death of Indonesian critic who died during flight

    Helmud Hontong died suddenly on a flight and critics point to his stance against a controversial mine.

  • Hong Kong watching Chinese nuclear plant after leak reported

    China's government said Tuesday no abnormal radiation was detected outside a nuclear power plant near Hong Kong following a news report of a leak, while Hong Kong's leader said her administration was closely watching the facility. The operators released few details, but nuclear experts say based on their brief statement, gas might be leaking from fuel rods inside a reactor in Taishan, 135 kilometers (85 miles) west of Hong Kong. A foreign ministry spokesman in Beijing, Zhao Lijian, gave no confirmation of a leak or other details.

  • U.S. Navy says carrier group operating in S.China Sea

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -A U.S. aircraft carrier group led by the USS Ronald Reagan has entered the South China Sea as part of a routine mission, the U.S. Navy said on Tuesday, at a time of rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, which claims most the disputed waterway. China frequently objects to U.S. military missions in the South China Sea saying they do not help promote peace or stability, and the announcement follows China blasting the Group of Seven nations for a statement scolding Beijing over a range of issues.

  • A former top staffer in AOC's office said he left his position earlier this year because he 'couldn't afford the job'

    Dan Riffle's tweet was in response to a letter, led by Ocasio-Cortez, calling for a budget increase among House offices in order to pay staffers more.

  • Nothing's fishy here: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez caught kissing at Malibu sushi spot

    Grainy new photos show Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who've recently reunited, locking lips at Nobu in Malibu during a birthday celebration.

  • U.S. Senate confirms Biden appointee seen as Supreme Court contender

    Democrats overcame Republican opposition on Monday as the U.S. Senate voted to confirm federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, seen as a possible future Supreme Court nominee for President Joe Biden, to an influential appellate court. The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 53-44 to approve Jackson's nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. All those in opposition were Republicans, with three voting with Democrats to approve the nomination.

  • Texas asks residents to preserve energy after Ted Cruz mocks California for doing the same

    Power shortages hit Lone Star state amid crushing heat wave

  • Biden says Republican Party is 'fractured,' thanks to Trump

    President Biden said Monday that the Republican Party is now "vastly diminished in numbers," and that the wing led by former President Donald Trump represents "a significant minority of the American people."

  • The heir to the Dutch throne waived her right to her $1.9 million annual allowance because she said it would make her 'uncomfortable'

    Princess Amalia, the heir to the Dutch throne, announced she would waive her $1.9 million allowance in a letter to the Dutch prime minister.

  • Erika Jayne's husband, Tom Girardi, gave her $20 million in loans from his law firm, court documents claim

    Erika Jayne's husband, Tom Girardi, 82, has been accused of embezzling millions of dollars from the widows and orphans of plane-crash victims.

  • CNN reporter brands Trump administration seizing her emails ‘sheer abuse of power’

    Barbara Starr has called on the Biden administration to introduce new protections for journalists

  • Explainer-What happened at China's Taishan nuclear reactor?

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -French energy company EDF is investigating a potential issue linked to a build-up of inert gases at its nuclear plant in China's southeastern province of Guangdong. The probe comes after CNN reported that the U.S. government was assessing a report of a leak at the Taishan power station. The report was made by Framatome, the EDF business that designed the plant's reactor and remains involved in its operations.

  • Donald Trump Jr mocked for wishing his father a happy birthday – on Twitter

    ‘Too bad he can’t read this’

  • A former US lawmaker known as 'Putin's favorite congressman' marched to the Capitol on January 6

    Dana Rohrabacher, who served in the House for 30 years, said he participated in what started as a "peaceful" march, but denied entering the Capitol.