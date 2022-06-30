Rural CF man jailed for fourth OWI

Jun. 30—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A rural Chippewa Falls man will serve at least six months in jail after he was convicted of his fourth drunk-driving offense, stemming from a Feb. 2021 arrest.

Richard T. Amans, 54, 7373 Highway K, pleaded no contest to OWI-4 in Chippewa County Court. Amans had a .232 blood-alcohol level when he was arrested.

Judge Steve Gibbs ordered a one-year jail sentence, with six months imposed and stayed at the discretion of Amans' probation agent. Amans' drivers license is revoked for three years, and he must pay $2,109 in court costs and fines.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa County deputy pulled over Amans' truck along Highway K in the town of Lafayette at 11:56 p.m. Feb. 10, 2021, after the officer observed the vehicle cross the center line several times. The deputy observed signs of alcohol use, and Amans failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. The initial preliminary breath test showed a .187 blood-alcohol level, but a blood draw later showed the higher level.

Court records show Amans was convicted of his third drunk-driving offense in Chippewa County in 2004.