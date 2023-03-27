Rural CF man sentenced to four years prison for ninth drunken driving conviction

Mar. 26—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A rural Chippewa Falls man, who was released from prison early after being convicted of his eighth drunk-driving offense, has now been sentenced to another four years in prison after he was convicted of his ninth OWI.

Terry L. Stalson, 55, 5067 Highway K, pleaded no contest last week in Chippewa County Court to OWI-9th offense. Judge James Isaacson ordered the four-year prison term, along with four years of extended supervision. His driver's license was permanently revoked, and he must submit a DNA sample. Charges of operating after revocation, knowingly fleeing an officer, failure to install an ignition interlock device, and obstructing an officer were read-in and dismissed.

Stalson, who is already incarcerated at the Stanley Correctional Institution, was brought to court for the sentencing.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa County deputy observed Stalson speeding along Highway X at 2:05 a.m. Aug. 19 in the town of Lafayette. Stalson attempted to flee the scene and sped up. However, he approached the intersection with 50th Avenue at 60 mph, attempted to stop and make a left turn, but he lost control of the vehicle, with it crashing into woods in the southeast corner of the intersection.

Stalson initially attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended.

He failed field sobriety tests and had a .195 blood-alcohol level on a preliminary breath test. A blood draw later showed a .194 blood-alcohol level.

In February 2019, Stalson pleaded guilty to his eighth drunk-driving offense and was ordered to serve four years in prison and four years of extended supervision; he was given credit for 76 days already served.

However, Department of Corrections online records show that Stalson was released from Oshkosh Correctional Institution in December 2021, having served about 34 months of his roughly 46-month sentence remaining after jail credit.

As part of Stalson's sentence for his eighth drunk-driving conviction, Judge Steve Gibbs ordered him to pay $2,277 in fines and court costs and complete 400 hours of community service, and revoked his driving license for three years. However, Gibbs ruled Stalson was eligible for a substance abuse treatment program at the recommendation of Stalson's attorney.

Court records show Stalson was convicted of his seventh drunken-driving offense in 2013 in Chippewa County Court, and he was ordered to serve three years in prison and three years of extended supervision. He also has been convicted of drunken driving five times in Eau Claire County Court and once in Rusk County Court.