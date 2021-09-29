Rural CF woman charged with seventh drunk-driving offense

Sep. 29—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A rural Chippewa Falls woman has been arrested for her seventh drunk-driving offense after an eye witness observed her so drunk she was passed out on the floor at a bar, but later got up and drove home.

Debora K. Haldeman-Turner, 61, 19190 67th Ave., was charged with OWI-7th offense in Chippewa County Court. She made her initial appearance before Judge Ben Lane on Tuesday. Lane set a return date for Nov. 17. Haldeman-Turner remains free on a signature bond.

According to the criminal complaint, an eyewitness was at The View tavern in the town of Lafayette on Aug. 13 and observed Haldeman-Turner passed out out on the floor. She later got up, exited the bar and got in her vehicle. The eyewitness contacted authorities and described the woman and provided authorities with her license plates. An officer in the area located Haldeman-Turner already back at her home. When Haldeman-Turner got up to answer the door, she was having difficulty with her balance.

Haldeman-Turner acknowledged she had been at the tavern. She refused to submit to a breath test. She was arrested. Judge Steve Gibbs ordered a search warrant to obtain a blood draw at a nearby hospital. Haldeman-Turner was then taken to the Chippewa County Jail. Results of the blood draw were not back before the case was filed.

Haldeman-Turner also was cited for refusal to take a test.

Terms of her release include not to consume drugs or alcohol, not to enter taverns, and take daily preliminary breath tests.

Court records show Haldeman-Turner was convicted of her sixth drunk-driving offense in Chippewa County Court in 2014 and was ordered to serve one year in jail and three years of probation.