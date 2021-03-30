Rural Cloquet man pleads guilty to fatally shooting friend

Mar. 30—Significant facts remained in dispute, but everyone inside a Duluth courtroom Tuesday could at least agree that a rural Cloquet man was not justified when he fatally shot his friend after an argument broke out during a night of drinking in November 2019.

Thomas Allen Micklewright, 45, pleaded guilty to a felony count of first-degree manslaughter in the death of 65-year-old James Arthur Couture, relinquishing his earlier self-defense claim at the hearing held in State District Court on the day he was set to go before a jury.

Micklewright was hosting Couture at his home, 3521 Brevator Road, on the Fond du Lac Reservation, just northwest of Cloquet, in the early morning of Nov. 9, 2019.

The defendant testified that they were having cocktails, watching TV and socializing before an "exchange of words" broke out. He implied the victim had insulted him and his wife, though he did not elaborate on the argument.

Micklewright said Couture shoved him to the kitchen floor and he responded by retrieving his handgun from the kitchen table. The defendant stated that he was still on his knees when he fired the shot at his friend, who was standing.

"Mr. Couture didn't come at you a second time, did he?" Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Jessica Fralich asked.

"I didn't give him a chance, ma'am," Micklewright replied.

Micklewright's wife called 911 around 5 a.m. to report the shooting. The defendant admitted during the course of the call that he intentionally shot Couture with a .40-caliber pistol, but authorities said he would not otherwise elaborate on the circumstances at the time.

Couture was pronounced dead in the kitchen. No weapons were found on his person or in the vicinity, according to court documents. The men's wives were both believed to be asleep at the time of the shooting, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office previously reported.

Fralich indicated the account given by Micklewright in court Tuesday was inconsistent with the findings of a medical examiner, who determined the bullet was fired from a downward trajectory. The defendant also appeared to express some degree of confusion over the rights he was waiving in surrendering his self-defense claim.

Judge Sally Tarnowski paused the hearing, allowing Micklewright to step into the jury deliberation room for a private conference with defense attorneys Mikkel Long and David Keegan.

When they returned after several minutes, Keegan sought to explain the "entirely different set of facts" put forward by the state.

"Your recollection is possibly flawed based on your use of alcohol and the heightened emotions involved?" the defense attorney inquired of his client.

"Yes, sir," Micklewright acknowledged.

Court documents state that Micklewright had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.20 — which is 2.5 times the legal limit for driving — when a preliminary breath test was taken about six hours after the shooting. Couture was found to have a level of 0.27 at the time of his death, Fralich said.

With that clarification, Tarnowski said she was satisfied Micklewright understood his rights and presented sufficient factual basis for the plea.

A plea agreement calls for Micklewright to receive a guideline prison term of just over seven years when he appears for sentencing May 24. The charge was amended from unintentional second-degree murder, which carries a presumptive sentence of approximately 12 1/2 years.

Micklewright, who remains free on bond, was ordered to participate in a presentence investigation.

The rare in-person hearing was held in a socially distanced courtroom on the fourth floor of the St. Louis County Courthouse. Several family members were present on either side, with more watching on a closed-circuit feed one floor below.

Couture, of Brookston, was a member of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa who worked a number of jobs on the reservation, according to his obituary. He was survived by his wife, six children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.