Rural communities in Alabama eligible for federal fellowship to curb overdoses

In 2021, about 32 in every 100,000 people in the United States died of a drug overdose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Within the next month, the CDC is scheduled to release the data for 2022, and if it follows the trends of the last two decades, that rate will likely increase.

In the time that the country’s overdose problem has been on the rise, so have the number of nationwide programs dedicated to solving it. Most of these focus on general strategies like raising awareness, reducing stigma and supporting the health care providers managing the overdoses.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Reaching Rural program takes a different approach, and for the first time, this year fellows have the chance to be awarded $100,000 in funding opportunities.

“The people who speak at national conferences often are larger communities, and it's harder sometimes for rural communities to translate those urban models to how they might be implemented in their rural setting,” program leader Tara Kunkel said. “What we're trying to do in Reaching Rural is to show them programs that have been explicitly built in rural communities so they don't have to translate or size down an urban model to fit them.”

Reaching Rural welcomed 67 fellows into its inaugural class in 2022. This map shows where each project is located throughout the United States.

Taking into account that rural communities often lack resources to fight the prevalent drug overdose crisis, the DOJ, CDC and the State Justice Institute joined forces in 2022 to create the 12-month fellowship where local leaders could master how to efficiently plan and implement ideas for their communities.

Fellows learned from their assigned mentors and each other about what kinds of initiatives worked in different areas, how industries across a town can work together and the manpower needed to make variously sized projects run smoothly.

“Rural communities have a smaller workforce, and they need to work more closely with partners across sectors so that they’re using the resources they have,” Kunkel said. “They don't have some of the extra coordinators and extra staffing that you might see in urban and suburban communities, but what we see in rural communities when they come together and they're able to build partnerships across sectors, it is profound, what they're able to do.”

She said the key to making those partnerships work is minimizing barriers like a lack of access to adequate transportation, healthcare and housing.

One example of a project from the 2022 fellowship was the development of recovery cafes in New York state where people who are managing substance abuse problems can go to find support and fellowship. Others included a research effort to determine how to effectively spend money received in an opioid settlement on prevention and a program to provide medication-assisted treatment in a local jail.

Now, applications are open for the 2023 fellows and will close on Dec. 15.

The programs are aimed at rural areas, so while projects in the city of Montgomery won’t qualify, for example, many surrounding areas in the River Region and the Black Belt could make the cut. If you have an idea and want to see if your community could qualify, you may search your address in the federal Rural Health Grants Eligibility Analyzer.

More eligibility standards may be found on the Reaching Rural website.

