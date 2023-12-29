Rural Dassel, Minnesota, man in custody after reporting he shot his wife

Dec. 29—DASSEL

— A man is in custody after he reported Thursday morning that he shot his wife in their Dassel Township home.

Responding Meeker County sheriff's deputies found a woman dead in a home in the 22000 block of 713th Avenue in Dassel Township and took a man into custody. Two children were also present in the home, but were not physically hurt, according to a news release from Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze.

The Sheriff's Office had received a 911 call just after 10 a.m. Thursday from a man who said he had shot his wife and asked for a law enforcement response.

The investigation is currently active and ongoing. Further information, including the identities of the man and the woman, will be released at a later date.

Cruze said there is no threat to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Litchfield Police Department are assisting the Meeker County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.