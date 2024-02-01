Rural East Grand Forks abduction report unfounded, sheriff's office says

Jan. 31—POLK COUNTY, Minn. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office determined that the Monday, Jan. 29, report of an abduction in rural East Grand Forks was unfounded, according to an updated press release.

The release, which was issued on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 31, states that the report of an abduction was thoroughly investigated. New information — which was not elaborated on — led the agency to determine the report as unfounded.

Law enforcement was dispatched at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 29, after receiving a report that a female was tied up on the side of the roadway along 410th Avenue Southwest in Bygland Township.

A 17-year-old girl was located. She told law enforcement she was abducted and left at the aforementioned location, the release said.

The girl was medically cleared by Altru ambulance staff.