Rural Eau Claire man faces child porn charge

Aug. 18—EAU CLAIRE — A 24-year-old rural Eau Claire man faces a child pornography charge for images and videos found in his account with an online digital storage service.

Brent C. Nicolet, E2705 Benrud Lane, town of Pleasant Valley, was arrested Monday while working at Metropolis Resort on Eau Claire's south side, according to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office.

One felony count of possession of child pornography was filed against Nicolet on Wednesday morning in Eau Claire County Court. If found guilty of the charge, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

Judge Michael Schumacher set a signature bond for Nicolet's release while the case is pending. Conditions of that bond include no unsupervised contact with children, and Nicolet cannot use the internet, except for work-related purposes.

Nicolet returns to court Sept. 29.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Sheriff's Office received a tip in early July from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that online service Dropbox reported finding child pornography in an account registered to Nicolet.

A detective obtained a search warrant to access Nicolet's account last month and found a large amount of images and videos, much of it pornographic.

The detective found numerous images and videos that appear to be depicting child pornography based on observations of the physical development of females shown in them.

Of particular note was a lengthy video recording of a Skype conversation showing a 13-year-old girl blackmailed into exposing herself online to a 22-year-old man.

The Eau Claire County detective learned this video and related images found in Nicolet's account had originally been shared online by a man investigated in a 2017 child exploitation case in Greenville, S.C.

In addition to the pornographic images, the detective also found photos of clothed females who did not appear aware their picture was being taken. Many of the images were of female employees at Nicolet's workplace, as well as women in taverns, shopping areas, other establishments and house parties.

On Monday the detective interviewed Nicolet about images stored in his Dropbox account. After being shown images the detective determined were child pornography, Nicolet said he had found them online.

When the detective told him they appear to be images of children, Nicolet replied that he was "fairly surprised" by that. On further questioning about those images, Nicolet said "Ya, but I never really thought of them being younger than 15."

As for the snapshots of clothed women in public, Nicolet said he takes photos of girls he thinks are attractive, including a coworker.