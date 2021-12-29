Rural Granby man waives hearing on molestation charges

Dec. 29—NEOSHO, Mo. — A rural Granby man waived a preliminary hearing this month and was ordered bound over for trial on charges that he molested two girls.

Ronald E. Spears, 58, waived the hearing Dec. 14 in Newton County Circuit Court on two counts of first-degree child molestation. Judge Jacob Skouby set Spears' initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Jan. 11.

Spears was charged with the offenses in March after an investigation by the Newton County Sheriff's Department.

Two probable-cause affidavits allege that he molested two sisters, ages 8 and 11, on multiple occasions in early 2020. The affidavit states that the older girl, who is autistic, was uncomfortable being interviewed about the matter, but her younger sister told investigators that the defendant has done the same things to the older girl that he has done to her since she was 3 years old.

The younger one disclosed that he would touch her inappropriately when she would sit on his lap. A brother of the girls reported seeing Spears touching the older girl, as did an older sister of both girls, according to the affidavits.