Rural Granby man's vehicular assault charges dismissed

Sep. 14—NEOSHO, Mo. — A rural Granby man's vehicular assault charges were dismissed Monday when the victim failed to show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.

Austin N. Loudermilk, 39, was scheduled for a hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree assault and leaving the scene of an accident, but the prosecutor's office announced that the charges were being dismissed instead due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim.

The charges pertain to an incident July 10 on Route O north of Poppy Drive in Newton County. A probable-cause affidavit states that Loudermilk's vehicle struck a motorcycle that Niles M. McNee, 36, was riding with a pickup truck, sending McNee to a hospital with cuts, abrasions, bruising and a possible broken collarbone.

McNee, officials said, told a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper investigating the incident that Loudermilk was mad at him and intentionally chased him down and struck the motorcycle he was riding because he believed McNee had called police on him for another matter. He told the trooper that Loudermilk had shot at his house previously.