Rural Janesville man accused of child porn possession

Apr. 14—MANKATO — A Janesville man faces felony charges after being accused of uploading child pornography on his computer.

Jaden Patrick Fischer Hanks, 19, was charged with three counts of child porn possession Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

The investigation stems from an internet search engine's tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in September, according to a criminal complaint.

A detective with the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office followed up on the tip and reviewed files, including three videos, containing pornographic work involving a minor. The files were reportedly traced to an email address linked to Hanks from an IP address in rural Blue Earth County.

The detective and a Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agent went to Hanks' residence for an interview, during which time Hanks admitted to having "child abuse" and "illegal" files on the computer, the complaint states. Hanks stated his account had been shut down due to the internet service provider's concerns about child exploitation activity on it.

After obtaining a search warrant in February, investigators recovered 33 files in total containing child pornography, according to the complaint.

